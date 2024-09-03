Emma Navarro dominates Paula Badosa in US Open quarters to reach her first grand slam semi-final

Emma Navarro reached her first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open on Tuesday with a straight-sets victory over Paula Badosa whose challenge dramatically collapsed. USA's Emma Navarro waves to the crowd after defeating Spain's Paula Badosa during their women's quarterfinals match on day nine of the US Open.(AFP)

The 13th-ranked American, who knocked out defending champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round, triumphed 6-2, 7-5 after trailing 5-1 in the second set.

She will face either second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka or Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen for a place in the final.

"When I got to 5-2, I had an inkling that I'd win in two sets," said Navarro who had lost in the first round on her only other two appearances at the tournament.

"Semi-finals baby. I'm ready to rock."

Navarro, 23, swept through a 29-minute first set with breaks in the second and eighth games as a tense Badosa was undone by 16 unforced errors to the meagre five of her opponent.

The 26-year-old New York-born Spaniard hit back and raced into a 5-1 lead in the second before her game fell apart with Navarro taking the last six games of the match.

Badosa, who was on the brink of retirement due to a back injury just three months ago, finished the semi-final plagued by 35 unforced errors. Navarro had just 15.

If Zheng defeats Sabalenka in her quarter-final later Tuesday, it will set-up an intriguing showdown after Navarro blasted the Chinese star following her defeat at the Olympics.

Navarro accused Zheng of being a "cut-throat" and of showing a "lack of respect".

"They are both big hitters. They will come after me but I'll be ready," said the American.