 Emma Navarro dominates Paula Badosa in US Open quarters to reach her first grand slam semi-final
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi
Emma Navarro dominates Paula Badosa in US Open quarters to reach her first grand slam semi-final

AFP |
Sep 03, 2024 11:43 PM IST

Emma Navarro will face either second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka or Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen for a place in the final.

Emma Navarro reached her first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open on Tuesday with a straight-sets victory over Paula Badosa whose challenge dramatically collapsed.

USA's Emma Navarro waves to the crowd after defeating Spain's Paula Badosa during their women's quarterfinals match on day nine of the US Open.(AFP)
USA's Emma Navarro waves to the crowd after defeating Spain's Paula Badosa during their women's quarterfinals match on day nine of the US Open.(AFP)

The 13th-ranked American, who knocked out defending champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round, triumphed 6-2, 7-5 after trailing 5-1 in the second set.

She will face either second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka or Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen for a place in the final.

"When I got to 5-2, I had an inkling that I'd win in two sets," said Navarro who had lost in the first round on her only other two appearances at the tournament.

"Semi-finals baby. I'm ready to rock."

Navarro, 23, swept through a 29-minute first set with breaks in the second and eighth games as a tense Badosa was undone by 16 unforced errors to the meagre five of her opponent.

The 26-year-old New York-born Spaniard hit back and raced into a 5-1 lead in the second before her game fell apart with Navarro taking the last six games of the match.

Badosa, who was on the brink of retirement due to a back injury just three months ago, finished the semi-final plagued by 35 unforced errors. Navarro had just 15.

If Zheng defeats Sabalenka in her quarter-final later Tuesday, it will set-up an intriguing showdown after Navarro blasted the Chinese star following her defeat at the Olympics.

Navarro accused Zheng of being a "cut-throat" and of showing a "lack of respect".

"They are both big hitters. They will come after me but I'll be ready," said the American.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
