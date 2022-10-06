Emma Raducanu out of Transylvania Open due to wrist injury

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 06, 2022 04:56 PM IST

Emma Raducanu of Britain (AP)
Britain's Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury, organisers of the WTA 250 event said on Thursday.

Raducanu's season has been blighted by a series of different injuries, ranging from blisters to side strains and hip and back problems. Last month, the 19-year-old was forced to retire during the Korea Open semi-final.

Raducanu, who won her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open last year, was beaten by Daria Kasatkina in the first round of the WTA 500 event in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Tuesday.

She has plummeted to 67th in the rankings from a career-high 10th in July.

The Transylvania Open is due to be held in Cluj-Napoca, Romania from Oct. 10-16.

