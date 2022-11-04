'He's right up there, would push Novak for his money. That’s unbelievable': Djokovic warned of huge Paris Masters threat

After victories in Tel Aviv and Astana, Novak Djokovic has made a winning start to his title-defense campaign in Paris Masters, stretching his winning run to 11 matches as he reached the quarterfinal. Djokovic is a six-time champion at Bercy and he looks to extends his streak in what has been a rather forgettable year for the Serb. However, ahead of his quarterfinal match, tennis great Mats Wilander has made the 21-time Grand Slam winner wary of a huge threat.

Wilander was all praise for Felix Auger-Aliassime, who has had a fantastic second half of 2022, which includes a 16-match winning streak comprising title wins at the Firenze Open, European Open and Swiss Indoors. On Friday, he claimed a win against Frances Tiafoe to reach the semis for the second time in a Masters 1000 tournament in his career.

Speaking to Eurosport after the quarters tie, Wilander hailed the Canadian's “unbelievable physical effort” and opined that he could push Djokovic in this tournament. With both players on the either side of the draw, they can only possibly face each other in the final. The last time they faced each other, at the Laver Cup in September, Felix had defeat Djokovic.

“It’s an unbelievable thing to win three in a row, it’s an amazing physical effort,” said Wilander. “These tournaments are tournaments where he’s basically beating players that he should beat, and we always knew Felix Auger-Aliassime had it in him to beat players that he’s better than.”

Wilander that fired a stern warning to Djokovic who is stands three wins away from a seventh title at Bercy.

“Be very aware, when he’s playing, his serve is absolutely huge, his physicality is that of Novak Djokovic and maybe even a step above, and that doesn't come lightly under my mouth because I’ve always thought Djokovic was the greatest athlete of any sport. But Felix Auger-Aliassime is right up there and would push Novak for his money in every department physically, and that’s unbelievable.”

Djokovic will take on Lorenzo Musetti in his quarterfinal match in Paris Masters.

