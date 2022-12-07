Fourth season of Tennis Premier League kicks off in Pune

The Tennis Premier League is set to kick off 7th December 2022, at the magnificent Balewadi Stadium in Pune. The grand opening ceremony of the Tennis Premier League was attended by Actress and Co-owner of the Pune Jaguars, Mrs Sonali Bendre. Indian Tennis Icon and Co-Owner of the Mumbai Leon Army, Leander Paes also attended the vibrant opening ceremony of the Tennis Premier League.

All team owners of the eight franchises also graced the opening ceremony of the Tennis Premier League on the 7th December. Mr Punit Balan, Owner of the Pune Jaguars, Mr Raminder Singh, Owner of the Punjab Tigers, Mr Shyam Patel, Owner of the Mumbai Leon Army, Mr. Kapil Jhaveri, Owner of the Bengaluru Spartans, Mr Brijgopal Bhutada, Owner of the Finecab Hyderabad Strikers, Mr Sneh Patel, Owner of the Delhi Binny’s Brigade, Mr Ramku Patgir, Owner of the of the Gujarat Panthers and Mr Shailesh Alagiya, Owner of the Chennai Stallions were in attendance on the first day of the TPL in Pune

S.K. Music Works put on an outstanding show at the Tennis Premier League opening ceremony after recently performing at the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony.

The first day of the revolutionary league will see Delhi Binny’s Brigade take on the Pune Jaguars at 4.30pm in the first fixture. The next fixture on Day 1 will kick-off at 5.55pm between Gujarat Panthers and Mumbai Leon Army which will be followed by a match between Bengaluru Spartans and the latest franchise of the TPL, Punjab Tigers, which will kick-off at 7.20pm. The last fixture of Day 1 of the Tennis Premier League will see Chennai Stallions take on Finecab Hyderabad Strikers which will commence at 8.45 pm.

Kunal Thakkur, Co-Founder of the Tennis Premier League mirrored the sentiment as he said, “The fourth season of the Tennis Premier League is going to be bigger than ever. Today is only the first day and we already have a large number of fans filling the seats here at the Balewadi Stadium. We are going to get to witness some elite level of tennis, this is testament to how revolutionary the league is specially for Indian tennis fans who will get to see some of the biggest stars of Indian and International tennis compete against each other.”

The Co- Founder of the innovative league Mrunal Jain, spoke about the season 4 of the Tennis Premier League commencing with jubilation as he said, “Finally the fourth season of the Tennis Premier League is starting. We have been waiting for this day eagerly for a while now. We are going to witness some highly competitive and exciting matches here on the first day. I am sure tennis fans here at the Balewadi Stadium will make the fourth season a grand success.”

All the action from the Balewadi Stadium can be witnessed live on SONY TEN 2 channels and the OTT platform SonyLIV starting from 4.30pm today.

