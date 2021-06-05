Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / French Open 2021: Medvedev cuts Opelka down to size to reach fourth round
tennis

French Open 2021: Medvedev cuts Opelka down to size to reach fourth round

The rangy 25-year-old has reached two Grand Slam finals on hardcourts but has never hidden his dislike for red dirt.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after winning against Reilly Opelka of the US during their men's singles third round tennis match on Day 6 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris. (AFP)

Clay was no longer an object of hate for Russian Daniil Medvedev as he stormed into the fourth round of the French Open with a commanding 6-4 6-2 6-4 win against towering American Reilly Opelka.

The rangy 25-year-old has reached two Grand Slam finals on hardcourts but has never hidden his dislike for red dirt, having never won a match at the claycourt Grand Slam in four previous appearances before this year.

But Medvedev has looked in his comfort zone at this year's tournament in Paris and hit 28 winners and committed just 16 unforced errors against Opelka to stay on course to clinch the world number one ranking.

The second-ranked Russian could topple Novak Djokovic from the top of the standings if he reaches the final in Paris and the Serbian does not.

"Clay in Roland Garros feels great this year," he told reporters. "Especially Wilson balls.

"Said it from the beginning. I think it's going to stay till the end of the tournament. As I said after the first round, now I know to beat me, guys have to play good."

Opelka started strongly and took a 3-1 lead in the opening set but Medvedev then broke the 2.11 metre tall American's booming serve twice in a row as his opponent committed an array of unforced errors on the Suzanne Lenglen court.

The Russian continued his dominance in the second set as Opelka, who made 36 unforced errors in total, failed to rein in his mistakes and got broken twice more.

Medvedev sealed the match with an early break in the third set and will next meet 22nd seed Cristian Garin.

"It's definitely never an easy draw to play Reilly," Medvedev said. "Of course, indoor hard courts would be tougher than outdoor clay courts.

"I think a little bit rainy conditions, wet, heavy court which I totally hate on clay, helped me today."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
french open daniil medvedev
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP