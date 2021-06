French Open 2021, Women's Singles Final: When and where to watch on TV and online

French Open 2021 Finals Live Streaming: After the epic semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, tennis fans have another treat on their hands as the women’s singles final takes place on Saturday between Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova from Czech Republic. Both players have a chance to win their first-ever Grand Slam title with 29-year-old Pavlyuchenkova creating a record of playing most Grand Slams before reaching the summit clash.

Here’s all you need to know about the French Open 2021 Final between Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova:

Where is the French Open 2021 Women's Singles Final between Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova taking place?

The French Open 2021 Women's Singles Final between Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will take place at the Court Philippe-Chatrier, Roland Garros in Paris.

At what time does the French Open 2021 Women's Singles Final between Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova begin?

The French Open 2021 Women's Singles Final between Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday (June 12).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the French Open 2021 Women's Singles Final between Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova?

The French Open 2021 between Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the French Open 2021 Women's Singles Final match between Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova?

The French Open 2021 Women's Singles Final between Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the French Open 2021 between Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on https://www.hindustantimes.com/tennis