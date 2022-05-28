Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
French Open 20220 lookahead: Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas on court on Day 7
tennis

French Open 20220 lookahead: Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas on court on Day 7

No. 1 Iga Swiatek tries to extend her 30-match winning streak as third-round matches continue on Day 7 at the French Open
Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her second round match against Alison Riske of the U.S.(REUTERS)
Published on May 28, 2022 07:07 AM IST
AP | , Paris

LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

No. 1 Iga Swiatek tries to extend her 30-match winning streak as third-round matches continue on Day 7 at the French Open. Swiatek faces 95th-ranked Danka Kovinic at Court Philippe Chatrier. The 20-year-old Polish player has the longest winning streak in women’s tennis since Serena Williams won 34 in 2013.

No. 3 Paula Badosa takes on No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova at Court Suzanne Lenglen. No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka faces No. 28 Camila Giorgi. In the men's draw, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev looks to advance against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia. The Russian is getting more comfortable on the Roland Garros clay. He reached the quarterfinals last year after four consecutive first-round exits. No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Swedish player Mikael Ymer. Tsitsipas was the runner-up a year ago.

SATURDAY'S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 Celsius).

FRIDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Third Round: No. 17 Leylah Fernandez beat No. 14 Belinda Bencic 7-5, 3-6, 7-5; No. 23 Jil Teichmann beat No. 15 Victoria Azarenka 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5); No. 18 Coco Gauff beat Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 6-4; Aliaksandra Sasnovich beat No. 21 Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-6 (5); No. 27 Amanda Anisimova beat Karolina Muchova 6-7 (7), 6-2, 3-0 retired; No. 31 Elise Mertens beat Varvara Gracheva 6-2; 6-3; Sloane Stephens beat Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3; Martina Trevisan beat Daria Saville 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Third Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 Alexander Zverev beat Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (5); No. 5 Rafael Nadal beat Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4; No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 27 Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-4, 6-2; No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 7-5; No. 21 Karen Khachanov beat No. 10 Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

Zero, 23 — Number of sets and number of games dropped by both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal through three matches so far. If they each win one more match, they would face each other in the quarterfinals next week.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I always told my dad that if I injure my left arm, I was going to play with my right arm, no problem.” — 2021 U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, who plays tennis left-handed but says she was born ambidextrous.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
