French Open finalist Maja Chwalinska crashed to a shock Wimbledon first-round defeat against Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew on Monday after suffering an injury on match point.
Just weeks after her fairytale run as a qualifier at Roland Garros, Chwalinska was unable to recapture her clay-court magic on the grass of the All England Club.
The Polish 20th seed, beaten by Mirra Andreeva in the French Open final, took the first set against Sawangkaew, but crumbled over the final two sets as the world number 164 clinched a memorable 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory.
Chwalinska said the tie began to slip away from her when she sustained an ankle injury in a failed attempt to convert a match point in the second set.
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Home/Sports/Tennis/French Open Finalist Maja Chwalinska Tumbles Out Of Wimbledon After Fall On Match Point