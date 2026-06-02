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French Open player at centre of sexist umpire storm hit with one of the biggest Grand Slam fines in history

French Open organisers described the remarks as "unacceptable" and fined the Paraguayan player $65,000

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 07:46 am IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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French Open 2026 produced no shortage of drama in its opening week in Paris, but few episodes generated as much debate as the controversy involving Paraguayan player Adolfo Daniel Vallejo. His fiery post-match comments aimed at the chair umpire following a second-round defeat quickly escalated into one of the tournament's biggest talking points, drawing accusations of sexism. As the backlash intensified, organisers handed Vallejo one of the heaviest financial penalties seen at a Grand Slam.

Paraguay's Adolfo Daniel Vallejo reacts as he plays against France's Moise Kouame during their men's singles match on day 5 of the French Open (AFP)

Vallejo claimed one of the reasons behind his second-round loss to teenage wildcard Moise Kouame — a five-set marathon lasting four hours and 56 minutes — was the fact that the match was officiated by a woman.

Speaking to Clay magazine, he said: “This sort of match needs to be umpired by a man. It's very difficult for a woman to do it. It has to be refereed by a man because it's a very demanding crowd and you need a lot of strength to go against the crowd.”

ALSO READ: Relentless Aryna Sabalenka beats Naomi Osaka to reach French Open quarters

The 2026 French Open was only Vallejo's second appearance in a Grand Slam main draw. His previous outing came at the Australian Open, where he also reached the second round.

The penalty was more than three times the $17,000 fine imposed on Serena Williams following her infamous outburst during the 2018 US Open final, when she called the chair umpire a "liar" and a "thief."

It also exceeded the punishment handed to Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 US Open. Following his shock first-round defeat to Benjamin Bonzi, Medvedev was fined $30,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and a further $12,500 for racket abuse.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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