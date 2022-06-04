Explained: How did Zverev pick up the ankle injury that forced him to retire hurt in French Open semi vs Nadal

Rafael Nadal on Friday entered his 14th French Open final as Alexander Zverev was left with no option but to withdraw from the semi-final after suffering a horror right ankle injury.

The German left the court on a wheelchair after turning his ankle trailing 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 after more than three hours of play. The 25-year-old Zverev later returned to the court on crutches and conceded the match.

Zverev, who screamed in anguish, was helped from the court by medics. He came back to the crowd's applause before quitting the final-four game due to gruesome injury.

It all happened during the 12th game of the second set when Zverev looked to retrieve a backhand return from Nadal. He let out a scream and he collapsed to the ground in agony, which effectively signalled the end of his campaign. Zverev and Nadal shared a hug as the crowd were on their feet to give both players a standing ovation.

"Very tough. Very sad for him, honestly. He was playing an unbelievable tournament. To see him crying there is a very tough moment. All the best to him," said Nadal about his opponent.

“It was a very tough match. He was playing amazing and I know how much it means to him to win a Grand Slam.

“The conditions were not ideal for me. I had to do a lot of surviving. The first set was a miracle but I was fighting,” he added.

Earlier, Zverev went toe-to-toe with Nadal, who has won the claycourt major a record 13-times. Zverev, playing in the semi-finals at Roland Garros for the second successive year, hit 25 winners and 26 unforced errors in his all-or-nothing approach against the Spaniard.

Nadal came out on top in the first-set tie-break after 91 minutes but it was Zverev who raced to a 5-3 lead in the second one. He, however, made three double faults in the very next game. Nadal broke him and eventually drew level.

Nadal now sets sights on becoming the oldest champion at the tournament. He is set to take on first-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud, who defeated Croatia's Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the second semi-final.

Nadal will be playing his 30th Grand Slam final and he has a chance to claim a record-extending 22nd major title.

