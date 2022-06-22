Hurlingham Classic: Matches, Time, Streaming details - All you need to know about Nadal, Djokovic's pre-Wimbledon event

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the two top-seeded players for the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, are all set to begin their preparation for the 2022 Wimbledon tournament on Wednesday as they play the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic, a grass-court tennis exhibition event held at the Hurlingham Club in London.

Although the exhibition tournament is a notable feature on the ATP Champions Tour, it is not officially part of ATP or the WTA and hence no ranking points are awarded or lost for the participants. The event, which will be played between June 21 and 26, will see many present and yesteryear players taking part.

Watch: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic spotted training at Wimbledon a week before Grand Slam event

Here is all you need to know about the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic 2022…

Who will be playing at 2022 Hurlingham Classic?

The event will witness combination of present ATP players and former tennis stars, referred to as 'Legends' in the fixture. The present players include Nadal, Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexei Popyrin, Hugo Gaston, David Goffin, Casper Ruud, Stan Wawrinka and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

What is the format for 2022 Hurlingham Classic?

The ATP Tour players will play in a series of singles matches.

What is the fixture for the ATP Tour players in 2022 Hurlingham Classic?

June 21, Tuesday: Popyrin vs Gaston

June 22, Wednesday: Nadal vs Wawrinka, Djokovic vs Auger-Alliassime

June 23, Thursday: Goffin vs Ruud, Alcaraz vs TBC

June 24, Friday: Nadal vs Auger-Alliassime; Djokovic vs TBC

All matches will begin from 7:00 PM IST

Where can the live streaming of 2022 Hurlingham Classic be watched?

The Live streaming of all the matches at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic can be watched in their Facebook channel and website.

