Iga Swiatek extends winning run to outwit Daria Kasatkina, reach second French Open final

World number one Iga Swiatek on Thursday reached the French Open final after defeating Daria Kasatkina in the women's singles semi-final in Paris. The 2020 Roland Garros champion recorded a straight-set victory over the Russian to continue her stellar match-winning streak.

Swiatek cruised to a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory to take her winning streak to 34 games in just 64 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Swiatek has a chance to equal Venus Williams' record for the longest women's winning run since 2000 if she defeats either Coco Gauff or Martina Trevisan in Saturday's title showdown.

Swiatek did not lose a set when she won her maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in 2020 and has dropped just one during her current campaign. She defeated Jessica Pegula before outwitting Kasatkina in the semi-final contest.

Earlier, Swiatek, who turned 21 on Tuesday, said how "the sky is the limit" for her as she looks to script history in the French capital.

She has climbed from world number seven to the top of the rankings on the back of a remarkable unbeaten run which has seen her win five successive tournaments, including four WTA 1,000 titles.

"I kind of felt like the sky's the limit for me, so I feel more free right now, I feel like I've proven myself," said Swiatek.

"A lot has changed in my mind and for sure I also realise that I can actually be number one and really cope with it properly. So that's pretty cool."

