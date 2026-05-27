Iga Swiatek sees off Sara Bejlek to reach third round at French Open

Iga Swiatek navigated her way into the third round of the French Open on Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-3 success over world number 35 Sara Bejlek.

Iga Swiatek navigated her way into the third round of the French Open(AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

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The four-time Roland Garros champion is seeking to reclaim the title she won three times consecutively between 2022 and 2024, before losing out at the semi-final stage to top seed Aryna Sabalenka last season.

Swiatek, 24, has recently teamed up with Rafael Nadal's former coach Francisco Roig and has been preparing for the clay-court Grand Slam at the Spanish great's tennis academy in Mallorca.

"I spent a week in Mallorca, which is amazing, because starting the clay-court season there gave me a lot of motivation," Swiatek said on court.

After a comfortable opening win in Paris against Australian wildcard Emerson Jones, the Pole faced a tougher challenge in the round of 64 against Abu Dhabi winner Bejlek.

"She has a tricky style of game... she mixes up the rhythm quite well," Swiatek added of her 20-year-old opponent, who she played for the first time.

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{{^usCountry}} With a slight blustering wind creeping across centre court, which the sun-drenched spectators doubtless appreciated, both players struggled on serve initially with three consecutive breaks in the early exchanges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With a slight blustering wind creeping across centre court, which the sun-drenched spectators doubtless appreciated, both players struggled on serve initially with three consecutive breaks in the early exchanges. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Swiatek then looked to have firmly gained the upper hand from the baseline but Bejlek battled to stay with the former world number one and saved a set point to break back to 5-2 -- Swiatek finishing that game with back-to-back double faults. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swiatek then looked to have firmly gained the upper hand from the baseline but Bejlek battled to stay with the former world number one and saved a set point to break back to 5-2 -- Swiatek finishing that game with back-to-back double faults. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But the diminutive Czech's own service problems came back to bite her as Swiatek broke for the fourth time to claim the opener. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But the diminutive Czech's own service problems came back to bite her as Swiatek broke for the fourth time to claim the opener. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Swiatek held serve to claim a mammoth opening game in the second frame as both women found their range with their groundstrokes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swiatek held serve to claim a mammoth opening game in the second frame as both women found their range with their groundstrokes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But Swiatek proved the more powerful of the two as she broke in the next game before moving through the rest of the set to book her last-32 berth, despite dropping serve two times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But Swiatek proved the more powerful of the two as she broke in the next game before moving through the rest of the set to book her last-32 berth, despite dropping serve two times. {{/usCountry}}

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There she will meet either fellow former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko or compatriot Magda Linette.

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