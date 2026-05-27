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Iga Swiatek sees off Sara Bejlek to reach third round at French Open

Iga Swiatek navigated her way into the third round of the French Open on Wednesday. 

Updated on: May 27, 2026 05:46 pm IST
AFP |
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Iga Swiatek navigated her way into the third round of the French Open on Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-3 success over world number 35 Sara Bejlek.

Iga Swiatek navigated her way into the third round of the French Open(AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The four-time Roland Garros champion is seeking to reclaim the title she won three times consecutively between 2022 and 2024, before losing out at the semi-final stage to top seed Aryna Sabalenka last season.

Swiatek, 24, has recently teamed up with Rafael Nadal's former coach Francisco Roig and has been preparing for the clay-court Grand Slam at the Spanish great's tennis academy in Mallorca.

"I spent a week in Mallorca, which is amazing, because starting the clay-court season there gave me a lot of motivation," Swiatek said on court.

After a comfortable opening win in Paris against Australian wildcard Emerson Jones, the Pole faced a tougher challenge in the round of 64 against Abu Dhabi winner Bejlek.

"She has a tricky style of game... she mixes up the rhythm quite well," Swiatek added of her 20-year-old opponent, who she played for the first time.

There she will meet either fellow former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko or compatriot Magda Linette.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Tennis News / Iga Swiatek sees off Sara Bejlek to reach third round at French Open
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