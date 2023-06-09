'It'll be his 45th Slam semis but I want to think...': Alcaraz's daring remark can worry Djokovic ahead of thriller

Carlos Alcaraz is aiming to script a double over Novak Djokovic in only his second career meeting when the two star players face each other in the 2023 French Open semi-final on Friday afternoon on Court Philippe Chatrier. He had bounced back from a set down to beat Djokovic in their maiden encounter in 2022 Madrid Open semis. And ahead of the blockbuster clash in Paris, the young Spaniard made a staggering statement that could worry Djokovic, who has a 23rd Grand Slam title in sight.

Carlos Alcaraz; Novak Djokovic

It is the match that world tennis waited with baited breathe when the draw was announced two weeks back and both the players scripted a dominating run in Paris to make the blockbuster clash possible for world tennis. Well, even the 20-year-old revealed that he has been excited about the match, and more so about facing Djokovic, whom he hailed as a "legend".

“I would say since the draw came out, everyone was expecting that match, you know, the semi-final against Novak,” the world No 1 said. “Myself as well. I really want to play that match. Since last year I really wanted to play again against Novak. You know, we both are playing a great level, and as I said before, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. So I'm really looking for that match. I'm gonna enjoy it.”

It was a 6-7, 7-5,7-6 win against Djokovic 13 months back in his only ever meeting with the Serb, a victory which was part of a ravishing title run where he had defeated Rafael Nadal 24 hours before that in the quarters. However, Alcaraz revealed that the match is unlikely to have any effect on semi-final match on Friday.

He said: “Of course for me, it's amazing to make history, you know, playing a semifinal with such a legend like Novak. So it's gonna be a great match for me. I would say the match we played last year doesn't affect too much to this one. You know, it was one year ago. I would say both learned a lot from that match, so it's gonna be totally different, and let's see what happens on Friday.”

Alcaraz also pointed towards the experience of Djokovic, who will be playing his 45th Grand Slam semis, but revealed that he would be banking in his youth to counter the World No.2.

“I want to think my youth,” Alcaraz smiled. “But it's gonna be his 45 semi-final of a Grand Slam; this is gonna be my second. I would say the experience is better in that point, but I'm not gonna think about that.”

