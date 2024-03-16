Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz train together in intense session before battle for world No. 2 spot in Indian Wells semis

With the men's singles semi-finals set to begin on Sunday, the Indian Wells Masters has seen some exciting tennis and fans will be returning to their homes with good memories. Tennis fans will be eagerly waiting for 2024 Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner's clash against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in the Indian Wells semi-final.

Alcaraz is currently World No. 3 and Sinner is ranked third. A win for Sinner will see him become the first Italian to become World No. 2 at the ATP circuit. If Alcaraz loses, he will become World No. 3 and a win will see Sinner get his career-best ranking. En route to the semi-final, Sinner didn't concede a single set to his opponents and seems to be in excellent shape. Meanwhile, Alcaraz only conceded in the first set against Matteo Arnaldi before leaving a total of 16 games.

Ahead of their semi-final, the pair were seen training together, and it was shared by Tennis TV on X, formerly known as Twitter. Here is the video:

They have faced each other seven times in official competitions, with Sinner leading 4-3 in head-to-head. They last faced each other in Beijing in 2023, where Sinner won. In the same year, they faced each other two more times, with Sinner winning once and Alcarazz coming out on top on one occasion. Their first-ever meeting was in ATP Masters 1000 Paris in 2021, where Alcaraz clinched victory.

Sinner is currently in a 19-match winning streak that stretches back through last year's Davis Cup finals. His perfect record in 2024 consists of a maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, and also a title at Rotterdam last month.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Alcaraz said, "Honestly, I don't know how I'm going to approach the match. He's the best tennis player in the world right now, without a doubt. He's playing unbelievable. No losses this year. So, it's going to be a really difficult match. It's going to be a big challenge for me to see what my level is facing him."

In the other men's semi-final, Daniil Medvedev will take on Tommy Paul. Meanwhile in the women's singles category, Maria Sakkari defeated Coco Gauff in her semi-final clash, and will face Iga Swiatek, who defeated Marta Kostyuk.