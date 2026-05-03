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Jannik Sinner steamrolls Alexander Zverev to win Madrid Open; wins record 5th straight Masters 1000 title

Jannik Sinner won the Madrid Open, defeating Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2, marking his first tournament win and fifth consecutive Masters 1000 title.

Published on: May 03, 2026 10:56 pm IST
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Top-ranked Jannik Sinner cruised past Alexander Zverev in the final of the Madrid Open to win the tournament for the first time and become the first man to win five consecutive Masters 1000 events.

Jannik Sinner celebrates with his trophy after winning the 2026 ATP Tour Madrid Open.(AFP)

Sinner beat the third-ranked Zverev 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday for his 23rd straight win. He had already won Master 1000 tournaments in Monte Carlo, Miami and Indian Wells this year, and in Paris last year.

“I think there is a lot of work behind it,” Sinner said. “A lot of dedication and sacrifice I put in every day. Obviously, it means a lot to me, seeing these results."

Zverev lost to Sinner in the semifinals of each of those tournaments. He won in Madrid in 2018 and 2021, and was runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz in 2022.

Jannik Sinner did not face a break point in his comfortable win over Zverev at the Caja Magica tennis complex in Madrid.

 
alexander zverev madrid open jannik sinner
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