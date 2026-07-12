Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon Final: Zverev looks to snap nine-match losing streak vs Sinner
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon Final: Jannik Sinner takes on Alexander Zverev in the men's singles final, on Sunday. Sinner is the defending champion and beat Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Zverev beat Arthur Fery.
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon Final: Defending Jannik Sinner will be aiming to get back to his title-winning ways as he takes on Alexander Zverev in the men's singles final at Wimbledon. Sinner hasn't won a Grand Slam this year and has been struggling. Meanwhile, Zverev broke his Grand Slam duck at Roland Garros last month, winning the French Open. He will look to end his nine-match losing streak against Sinner. The German will also look to become the first man in the Open Era to win his second Grand Slam at the very next event, after getting his maiden trophy. ...Read More
Speaking ahead of the match, Sinner praised Zverev. He said, "When you start to win a lot of matches and don't lose a lot, it shows that he is playing incredible tennis."
"I saw a little bit in the two weeks, but not so much. I saw the semis because he was playing before me, so I was watching. He is very, very aggressive at the moment.
"His confidence is good. He's very relaxed on court at the moment, so this is good. So let's see. I'm happy to face him. I try to do the best I can, and then we see how it goes," he added.
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- Jul 12, 2026 07:45 pm IST
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon Final: Dominant service game!
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon Final: Zverev had never been past the fourth round at Wimbledon until this year. He has a strong first serve, which is well-suited to the fast-and-low-bouncing grass. Sinner also has flawless serving and won 88 per cent of points behind his first serve in the semi-final clash.
- Jul 12, 2026 07:34 pm IST
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon Final: Sinner's poor Grand Slam form!
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon Final: Sinner has been dealing with a tough 2026 season. He lost to Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals and then fell to Juan Manuel Cerundolo at Roland Garros.
- Jul 12, 2026 07:25 pm IST
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon Final: Hello and welcome everyone!
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon Final: Welcome to our live coverage of today's men's singles final as Sinner faces Zverev at Centre Court. The match is scheduled for 8:30 PM! Sinner will be eyeing his first ever title this year, and Zverev will be looking to get his second, after clinching his maiden trophy at Roland Garros.