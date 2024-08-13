Jessica Pegula beats Amanda Anisimova for second WTA Canada title in a row

Jessica Pegula defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 in an all-American final on Monday to win the WTA Toronto Masters, becoming the event's first back-to-back champion since 2000. Jessica Pegula of the United States celebrates her victory over Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the women's singles final on the final day of the National Bank Open(Getty Images via AFP)

Sixth-ranked Pegula captured her sixth career WTA title and second of the year after Berlin in June to become the first consecutive winner in Canada since Martina Hingis in 1999-2000.

"Crazy. I can't believe it. I wanted it so bad," a tearful Pegula said. "Getting emotional thinking about it. I'm so happy to take the title here. It's awesome. I'm just flooded with emotions.

"It has been an up-and-down year but these are happy tears. I'm so happy."

Pegula said she was happy to have won the Canadian crown in both of the event's alternating home cities, Montreal and Toronto, which is near her own hometown of Buffalo, New York.

Her grandparents, one from Toronto and the other from Montreal, were in the audience.

"One in each city so that's one for each of you," Pegula said.

Pegula improved to 3-0 in her career rivalry with Anisimova, taking her second victory of the year after April at Charleston.

Pegula broke Anisimova to begin the match and again to claim the first set after 27 minutes when Anisimova double faulted.

In the second set, Anisimova smacked a forehand winner to break Pegula for a 2-1 lead and Pegula double faulted away a break to give Anisimova a 5-2 edge on the way to a third set.

- 'Just super excited' -

After dropping her first set of the week, Pegula broke for a 2-0 lead on an Anisimova double fault and took a 4-0 edge when Anisimova netted a forehand to surrender another break.

Anisimova, who won only three points in the first four games of the final set, sent a forehand long to drop the match on Pegula's serve after 87 minutes.

"I know everyone's talking about my record and all this stuff, but it's nice to be able to get through the week and to back it up," Pegula said. "Just super excited, I mean, an honor, really."

At 132nd in the world, Anisimova became the lowest-ranked finalist at the Canadian tournament in 40 years.

Anisimova dispatched four top-20 rivals this week to reach her fourth career WTA final, but could not claim a third title after Bogota in 2019 and Melbourne in 2022.

Anisimova took a nine-month mental health break from tennis last year and fell to 373rd in the world rankings at the start of the year, but ensured a return to the top 50 with her runner-up finish.

"I put the work in, I kept my head down and I tried to come back to the sport with more of a relaxed feeling," Anisimova said Monday.

“Trying to enjoy each day as it comes and not being so serious about everything, because I think that takes away the joy from a lot of things. I think with that kind of approach to my everyday life, I think that's helped me a lot.”