Former Australian Open champion Madison Keys felt "scared" and as though "I couldn't play tennis anymore," she said Saturday after losing at the US Open.

Keys: 'I felt like I couldn't play tennis'

Keys squandered a 5-0 lead in the third set, wasting a match point and dropping the last seven games to fall to Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen of China 1-6, 7-6 , 7-5.

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"I obviously got off to a really good lead, and then I got really scared, like I couldn't swing," Keys said of the third-set implosion that had her banging her head with her racquet in frustration..

Deep Dive What caused Madison Keys to feel like she couldn't play tennis during her match? Madison Keys felt scared and overwhelmed after losing a significant lead in the third set, which led her to believe she couldn't play tennis anymore. How did Zheng Qinwen manage to stage a comeback against Madison Keys at the US Open? Zheng Qinwen mounted a comeback by winning the final seven games after being down 5-0 in the deciding set, capitalizing on Keys' inability to convert a match point. What changes does Madison Keys consider making after her performance at the US Open? Madison Keys acknowledged her ongoing struggles and indicated that she needs to make some changes to her game after not advancing past the round of 16 at any Grand Slam in 2026.

"At the end, I think she started playing better; I started playing poorly," Keys said.

"Then I felt like I couldn't play tennis anymore. It just felt like it was a much bigger deal than just playing a tennis match all of a sudden."

Once touted as the successor to the Williams sisters, Keys has been open about seeking therapy in the past, saying she had come to terms with potentially never winning a Grand Slam title.

But eight years after she made the US Open final in 2017 she reached her second major title match and walked away with the Australian Open crown in 2025, overcoming Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka in the final two rounds.

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{{^usCountry}} Keys has not reached those heights this year, but she had a 33-14 record coming into the US Open and won a Wimbledon warmup tournament in June. She did not get beyond the round of 16 at any Grand Slam in 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keys has not reached those heights this year, but she had a 33-14 record coming into the US Open and won a Wimbledon warmup tournament in June. She did not get beyond the round of 16 at any Grand Slam in 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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"I feel like I've been struggling for awhile now," she said. "I'm going to have to make some sort of changes.

"I just kind of keep pushing it off and pushing it off just because that's how the tennis world works," Keys said. "It's just to the point where I actually need to do something about it."

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