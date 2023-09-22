Laver Cup 2023 Live streaming: Full schedule for Day 1, order of play, when and where to watch in India and time in IST

On Friday, Team World will begin their title-defense campaign against Team Europe in the 2023 Laver Cup which will be held in Vancouver. Team World had claimed their maiden title last year in what was an emotional event in London with the legendary Roger Federer bidding goodbye to tennis in the presence of the other three members of the Big Four in Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Laver Cup 2023 Live streaming details for India(@LaverCup)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The order of play for the opening day at the Rogers Arena in Canada has been announced, with one point on offer for each of the matches played on Friday as recent US Open semifinal Ben Shelton of Team World will be taking on Laver Cup debutant Arthur Fils of Team Europe.

“Being back in a team environment, I feel really comfortable," Shelton said at his team's press conference Thursday. "Really excited to be on this team with these guys, guys that the last few years I’ve been watching tear it up on Tour and been watching tear it up in this event. So really happy to be here, excited to be kicking things off tomorrow and looking forward [to] the chance to set the tone for the team.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Day 1 will also comprise of two other singles matches and one doubles match.

Here are the live streaming details of the Laver Cup 2023:

Where is the 2023 Laver Cup being held?

The 2022 Laver Cup is being held at the The Rogers Arena in Vancouver

When and what time will the 2023 Laver Cup start?

The 2023 Laver Cup will begin on September 22 and the first round match will begin at 1:30 AM IST (September 23).

Which TV channels will broadcast 2023 Laver Cup in India?

The 2023 Laver Cup will be aired on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch live streaming of 2023 Laver Cup in India?

The 2023 Laver Cup can be live streamed in India on SonyLiv.

What is the order of play for Day 1 of 2023 Laver Cup?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ROGERS ARENA start 1:30 AM IST:

Arthur Fils (Europe) vs Ben Shelton (World)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Europe) vs Francisco Cerundolo (World)

At 7:30 AM IST.

Gael Monfils (Europe) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (World)

Arthur Fils (EUR) / Andrey Rublev (Europe) vs Tommy Paul (World)/ Frances Tiafoe (World)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail