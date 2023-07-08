‘Like Matteo Berrettini… There are bigger names than Jannik Sinner’: Alexander Zverev criticises Wimbledon organisers

Wimbledon 2023 has been heavily marred by rain, with many first and second round matches getting delayed. The situation also led to the schedule being adjusted, which also received plenty of criticism.

Alexander Zverev criticised Wimbledon organisers.

26-year-old German star Alexander Zverev has also joined the bandwagon and criticised the organisers. While the likes of Jannik Sinner booked a third round berth on Wednesday, Zverev finished his first round match on Thursday, defeating Dutch player Gijs Brouwer 6-4 7(7)-6(4) 7(7)-6(5). Then on Friday, he defeated Yosuke Watanuki 6-4 5-7 6-2 6-2 to reach the third round, where he will face Matteo Berrettini on Saturday.

Sinner finished his third round fixture on Friday, beating Quentin Halys and will have his Round of 16 fixture on Sunday.

Criticising the adjusted schedule, Zverev said, "I like Jannik very much - as a person and as a player. He's an incredible player and will still win a lot. But there were other names in the draw who hadn't played the first round yet. Like Matteo Berrettini who was already in the final here, or me. I don't know if Jannik has to be put on a court with a roof for a second-round match."

"There were other names who have achieved more in tennis than Jannik. I think they had options there. There is a reason why a Grand Slam tournament lasts two weeks: because we need breaks between the best-of-five matches. Breaks that I won’t have in the next few days. Looking ahead to the second week, that’s definitely not an advantage physically," he further added.

Currently ranked 21st, the farthest Zverev has reached in Wimbledon is the fourth round in 2017 and 2021. Facing 2021 finalist Berrettini, he will have a huge task but will be aiming to bag a win and challenge for the title.

