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Madhurima Sawant leads Indian players'' strong show in Tumakuru Open

Madhurima Sawant leads Indian players'' strong show in Tumakuru Open

Published on: May 05, 2026 06:37 pm IST
PTI |
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Tumakuru, Madhurima Sawant scored a gritty three-set win over Maria Mikhailova, leading an impressive show of Indian players in the opening round of the ITF W35 Tumakuru Open here on Tuesday.

Madhurima Sawant leads Indian players'' strong show in Tumakuru Open

Madhurima displayed a fine blend of control and fighting spirit, while overcoming Mikhailova 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Madhurima, after racing through the opening set with confident baseline play and sharp movement, faced a strong response from

Mikhailova in the second set, where the Russian raised her level to draw parity.

However, the Indian quickly regrouped in the decider, reasserting her dominance with aggressive shot-making and consistency to close out the match.

Meanwhile, in an all-Indian clash, Sandeepti Singh Rao got the better of Yashaswini Panwar 6-3, 6-4. Pooja Ingale also came through a tough three-setter, edging past Danica Fernando 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.

Sonal Patil delivered one of the most dominant wins of the round, brushing aside qualifier Snigdha Kanta 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the last 16 stage.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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