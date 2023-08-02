Mocked for missing Canadian Masters, Nick Kyrgios silences critic with stinging tweet

Nick Kyrgios is not known for pulling punches. Kyrgios has once again hit the headlines, thanks to a savage response to a critic. The Australian tennis star recently decided to pull out of the Canada Masters due to injury issues. Following the announcement, Kyrgios was mocked online for being out of action for a long time.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios speaks during a press conference(AFP)

A user wrote, “This'll be good for him, he'll now be able to relate to the lower ranked players he spends so much time making fun of on Twitter.” Kyrgios replied with sting. “Protected ranking of 21 and will be able to get wildcards whenever I please. Good try tho,” he said. “That’s what happens when you pack out crowds everywhere in the world my boy. That includes you live streaming it with your hands down your pants,” Kyrgios added.

Plagued by injury concerns, Nick Kyrgios is having a torrid season. The world number 35 is yet to take part in his second match of the current campaign. He underwent a knee surgery in January this year. Kyrgios returned to court in Stuttgart in June before withdrawing from Halle, Mallorca, Wimbledon and Toronto. His brief return to Stuttgart Open ended in failure as he was defeated by Yibing Wu in the opening round.

Nick Kyrgios also did not take part in this year’s Washington Open too. “Washington, gonna be tough to miss you this year. Was gonna go for 3 time champ. Always amazing memories. If you are there you will be able to see my name up in the stadium court,” Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

The Aussie was expected to take part in his fourth Washington Open tournament this year. He has till now won the competition on two occasions. His maiden Washington title was in 2019. Kyrgios won the title for the second time last year.

At the Canada Masters, Nick Kyrgios enjoys a record of 8-8 so far. He had reached the quarter-finals of the competition last year. Nick Kyrgios recently talked about how the game of tennis has taken a toll on him. He also spoke about the jam-packed tennis calendar. “Bro, the sport’s crazy. The schedule is out of control. Just old bro! I’m getting old. 28. Yeah. But all the drinking and partying, I’m like 57,” Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios will now be aiming to regain full fitness ahead of the US Open. Kyrgios looked in red-hot form at the Flushing Meadows last year. Kyrgios’ brilliant US Open 2022 run came to an end at the quarter-finals after he was defeated 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-4 by Russian Karen Khachanov.

