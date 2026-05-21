...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mukund loses as Indian challenge ends in singles at SM Krishna Memorial Open

Mukund loses as Indian challenge ends in singles at SM Krishna Memorial Open

Published on: May 21, 2026 08:03 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Bengaluru, India's campaign in the men's singles at the SM Krishna Memorial Open came to an end, but not before Mukund Sasikumar produced a stirring fight against second seed Alastair Gray of Great Britain in a quarterfinal battle that stretched two hours and 40 minutes here on Thursday.

Mukund loses as Indian challenge ends in singles at SM Krishna Memorial Open

The 29-year-old from Chennai, ranked 536 in the world, pushed the higher-ranked Gray to the brink before eventually falling 6-2, 5-7, 6-7 in one of the most gripping matches of the tournament.

Meanwhile, former world No. 40 Ilya Ivashka continued his dominant run, brushing aside Alex Hernandez of Mexico 6-1, 6-2 in just 72 minutes to storm into the semifinals while third seed Hamish Stewart of Great Britain was equally clinical, requiring only 57 minutes to dismantle sixth seed Ognjen Milic of Serbia 6-2, 6-1.

Fourth seed Petr Bar Biryukov overcame Malaysia's Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to complete the semifinal lineup.

Heavy rains disrupted the doubles quarterfinals with only one match being completed while two others were in progress.

The deciding set turned into a rollercoaster. Gray secured a crucial break in the ninth game and appeared set to close out the contest. But Mukund showcased remarkable fighting spirit, saving a match point before breaking back in the 10th game.

Riding the momentum, the Indian then held serve at love in the 11th to push the pressure back on Gray. With neither player giving an inch, the contest headed into a tie-break.

The Briton seized control immediately, opening with an early mini-break and maintaining his advantage to seal the match and deny Mukund what would have been one of the memorable semifinal appearances of his career.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bengaluru
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Tennis News / Mukund loses as Indian challenge ends in singles at SM Krishna Memorial Open
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.