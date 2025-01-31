'N Sriram Balaji is the best pairing I can get in this team': Rithvik Bollipalli ahead of Davis Cup debut against Togo

Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli has been quietly cruising his way through the doubles circuit. In 2024, he won his maiden ATP title in Almaty, partnering Arjun Kadhe, won three Challengers title, and cracked into the top 100. At the start of 2025, he made his Grand Slam debut in men's doubles at the Australian Open, where he lost in the opening round alongside American Ryan Seggerman before earning a call-up for the Davis Cup. On Friday, the 24-year-old was handed a debut for the Davis Cup, with India slated to take on Togo in the World Group I Play-off, starting in Delhi on Saturday. He will be pairing with N. Sriram Balaji, who has been playing some solid tennis on the Tour, of late. The duo won a Challenger title together in Rovereto, Italy, two months back. Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli with N Sriram Balaji(Indian Tennis Daily)

Ahead of the Davis Cup tie, Rithvik chatted with Hindustan Times about his preparations for the contest, his experience at the Australian Open, and his search for a steady partner on the tour.

Q) How have you prepared for the contest? You will be making your debut in Davis Cup.

They've been pretty good. I arrived a week earlier than the tie, and I've been practising daily with Bala. We've been playing a lot of points and getting used to the conditions, so it's going pretty well so far.

Q) You have been paired with Bala for the doubles. You have won a Challengers title with him. How do you see this pairing?

I think it's the best pairing I can get in this team because we have obviously played together, and we are the only ones on the team who play full-time doubles. And yeah, we are all doing well. We both played in the Australian Open. Bala has won around there, so he's doing pretty well. And yeah, this is how I think we can give ourselves the best chance.

Q) In 2024, you won an ATP title and made it to the top 100 in doubles as well. How would you sum up that year?

It's been a great year. I've been trying to go up the graph, and I think there's more to come. This is just a start. So, I'm excited about what's coming up because I have a good program I'm in right now. I'm part of the Doubles Dream Project, and great coaches are there. So I think we can keep going in the right direction.

Q) You also won a Challengers title with Nikki Poonacha. Is it difficult juggling between partners?

Well, not really if they're Indian players because I know a lot of them. I get along with all the Indian players, and yeah, I mean, Nikki was former Davis Cupper, and he's a great guy. I've played a lot of tournaments with him, and I've played with Arjun (Kadhe) as well, who's a great guy again. So we all train together during the off-season, so we all get along very well and know each other. That's why it makes it easier for us to gel with each other when we are on court as well.

Q) How is Arjun Kadhe recovering from his injury? Are you considering him a long-time partner?

He's doing fine. He had surgery, and now he's just starting to do some rehab. He can walk without pain, but unfortunately, it's a long process. Hopefully, he'll recover as soon as possible, and he can come back on tour soon.

Well, it is very tricky because it comes down to when he is coming back and how he feels we are definitely going to have a chat together and see where we go.

Q) You mentioned the Australian Open. What was the experience like? You were pretty close in that first set in the opening-round tie

It was an unbelievable experience. Those guys ended up winning the tournament that we lost to, so it was definitely a tough draw. But yes, in the first set, we did play well until the important moment arose, and we kind of dipped. The second set was not up to the level, so we got carried away slightly. But yeah, it's a good experience. It's a learning experience against good players, and there's definitely going to be more opportunities coming my way, and hopefully, I'll take them myself.

Q) Your goals for 2025?

I just want to keep improving. I don't really have a goal as to where I want to be in terms of ranking or points because if I take care of my level, the ranking and points will follow. But yes, would definitely want to make more Grand Slam appearances.