Nick Kyrgios fined again at U.S. Open

Published on Sep 08, 2022 11:40 AM IST

The fine was the largest leveled by the tournament so far this year and brings Kyrgios' total up to $32,500 for his five offenses in New York.

US Open - Australia's Nick Kyrgios smashes his racket after his quarter final match against Russia's Karen Khachanov(REUTERS)
Reuters |

Nick Kyrgios was fined $14,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct following his US Open quarter-final loss to Karen Khachanov on Tuesday where the fiery Australian demolished two rackets after the defeat.

The money will be automatically deducted from the $473,200 Krygios earned - $445,000 for singles and $28,200 for doubles - at the year's final Grand Slam.

Kyrgios, who defeated world number one Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 16 at Flushing Meadows, said he felt like his efforts in New York counted for nothing after losing to Khachanov.

"All people remember at a Grand Slam is whether you win or you lose," he told reporters.

"Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest. I feel like I've just failed at this event right now."

nick kyrgios
