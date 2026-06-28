No Carlos Alcaraz, no shortcuts: Why Vijay Amritraj isn't handing Wimbledon to Jannik Sinner

Just like what it did to the French Open this year, Carlos Alcaraz's injury has undoubtedly altered the complexion of Wimbledon. On paper, it looks like an easy task for Jannik Sinner to defend his title at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. But Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj feels that such an assumption may not be a great idea, as to defend his title, Sinner will need to win seven matches against elite players.

Vijay Amritraj warned Jannik Sinner ahead of Wimbledon.

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Speaking to Hindustan Times, Amritraj explained the testing challenge Wimbledon poses for players.

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"You have to win seven matches against players of the highest quality, irrespective of who it is. And I always feel that just because you're playing somebody in the first or second round, that is not seeded. Let's not forget that you're playing on a fresh surface that you don't see all year," he said.

Amritraj also believes that the transition to grass leaves little room for error, pointing out that even elite players need time to find their rhythm and that the opening rounds could be very tricky.

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{{^usCountry}} "And whether you like it or not, there is some degree of getting used to the grass under your feet, even though the grass is actually not what it used to be and the difference between grass and clay is not as monumental as it used to be." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "And whether you like it or not, there is some degree of getting used to the grass under your feet, even though the grass is actually not what it used to be and the difference between grass and clay is not as monumental as it used to be." {{/usCountry}}

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Conditions also play a key role in the first week and can make Wimbledon very unpredictable, especially before the courts wear down. "So, I think all of that is going to matter in the early stages. The heat and the thickness of the grass will matter in the early stages. All these things have given the lesser player an opportunity to have an upset. And you will see some upsets in the first week like you did in Paris."

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Amritraj's words serve as a reminder for Sinner that even though Alcaraz is out of action, there are other players who can beat him too, making Wimbledon an unforgiving examination. He also feels that people will forget about Alcaraz's absence once the tournament gets underway. "So, I think when you look at Alcaraz not playing, by the time Tuesday comes around, I'm not quite sure too many people are going to miss him because Wimbledon will be in full flow," he added.