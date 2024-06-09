 Novak Djokovic couldn't miss Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev French Open final, watches match with family | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Novak Djokovic couldn't miss Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev French Open final, watches match with family

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 09, 2024 09:28 PM IST

Despite being out with an injury, Novak Djokovic couldn't miss the riveting final at the Roland Garros on Sunday between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic had withdrawn from the 2024 French Open earlier this week, ahead of his quarterfinal match against Casper Ruud owing to a knee injury. He later underwent a surgery in Paris before heading home. Despite being left unfortunate in his opportunity to add another Slam to his record career tally, Djokovic couldn't miss the riveting final at the Roland Garros on Sunday between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the French Open ahead of quarterfinal
Novak Djokovic withdrew from the French Open ahead of quarterfinal

Both Alcaraz and Zverev reached their maiden Roland Garros final on Friday, however, both do have the experience of playing in big matches. The Spaniard is 2-0 in major finals, having won his maiden title against Ruud in the 2022 US Open before beating Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last year. Besides, he also has a 5-1 record in Masters 1000 finals. Zverev, on the other hand, is an Olympic gold medalist and 2-0 in title matches at the ATP Tour Finals and 6-5 at the Masters 1000 level, which includes his win in Rome last month.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev Live, French Open 2024 Final

On Sunday, as the two were battling it out on Court Phillipe Chatrier in Paris, Djokovic shared an Instagram post which showed that he was engrossed into the men's singles final. The caption read: “Enjoying this match with some great company.”

Alcaraz comfortably won the opening set in 46 minutes, breaking Zverev thrice, while being broken once, before the German returned the favour in the second set to script a 6-3 win and level the contest. The fourth seed then grabbed the momentum quickly in the third set to win five games in a row en route to winning it 7-5 against Alcaraz, which left him a set away from his maiden Grand Slam title.

Overall, Zverev leads 5-4 in head-to-head rivalry against the youngster, which includes recent wins last season in Turin and this year at the Australian Open. However, Alcaraz won two of their three clay meetings, winning twice in Madrid but losing in the 2022 Roland Garros quarter-finals.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much moreExplore now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Tennis News / Novak Djokovic couldn't miss Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev French Open final, watches match with family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On