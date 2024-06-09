French Open Final 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev Live Updates: Alcaraz, Zverev chase Roland Garros history

French Open Final 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev Live Updates: It will be an action-packed affair as Carlos Alcaraz takes on Alexander Zverev in the men's singles final of the French Open, in Roland Garros on Sunday. Both players will be aiming to grab their first-ever Roland Garros title. Alcaraz already has two Grand Slam titles already, having won the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon last year. The 21-year-old can become the youngest man to claim a major title on all three surfaces....Read More

Zverev, on the other hand, will be seeking his first Grand Slam title. He was runners-up at the 2020 US Open and has crashed out of the semifinals in Paris for the last three years. This will also be the first French Open final since 2004, without at least one of (and occasionally two of) Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer playing in it.

Alcaraz has clinched victory in five of their nine meetings so far, and leads 2-1 on clay. In their last encounter on clay, Alcaraz won 6-1 6-2 in Madrid last year. Speaking ahead of the match, Alcaraz said, "I remember when I finish school I'm running to my home just to put the TV on and watch the matches here in the French Open. I watched a lot of matches. Of course Rafa Nadal. I wanted to put my name on that list of the Spanish players who won this tournament. Not only Rafa. (Juan Carlos) Ferrero, (Carlos) Moya, (Albert) Costa, a lot of Spanish players, legends from our sport who won this tournament, I really want to put my name on that list, as well."