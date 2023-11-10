Novak Djokovic grouped with Jannik Sinner at ATP Finals 2023; Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev in same group

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has been placed in a group with home favorite Jannik Sinner for the ATP Finals in Turin, where he needs to win just one match to end the year as world No. 1.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic jumps as he poses with the trophy after winning the men's singles final match of the Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament a(AFP)

The draw for the season-ending, eight-man finals was made Thursday and saw Djokovic pitted against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune as well as Sinner in the Green Group for the round-robin stage.

Second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz headlines the Red Group, which also includes Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev.

The top two from each group advance to the semifinals.

Djokovic is bidding to win the event for a seventh time and has not lost a match since his defeat to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final in July. He currently shares the record of six victories with Roger Federer.

Zverev has won the tournament twice, while Medvedev and Tsitsipas have one victory apiece.

The tournament starts Sunday and the final is scheduled for Nov. 19.

