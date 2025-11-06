Novak Djokovic in tears on court, breaks down in emotional moment, pays tribute to ex-mentor: ‘He was my tennis father’

An emotional Novak Djokovic broke down in tears at the Hellenic Championship in Greece, as he watched a video, in tribute to his former mentor Nikola Pilic. Pilic died at the age of 86 in September this year. The Serbian's tears continued during the post-match interview, as he said, "Sorry. Sorry for this but he was more than just a mentor and a coach to me. He was a part of my family to me and my brothers. He has helped so much and I definitely wouldn’t be who I am today without him." Novak Djokovic cries while watching a tribute video to his former mentor Nikola Pilic.(X)

"He passed away a few months ago and I want to ask your support to give him respect and the tribute that he deserves, the legend that he is."

Looking back at the moment later, he told the ATP Tour website, "It was an emotional moment. Considering what he meant to me and my family, privately, also professionally, he was my tennis father as I like to call him - someone that has played a fundamental, integral role in my development as a tennis player and as a human being. It was really sad news when I heard that he passed away a few months ago."

"As long as I play tennis and as long as I live, I will celebrate his name. And tonight this was one of the moments of how to pay tribute. And I’m sure in the near future - in the far future as well - people will learn about how Niki has impacted the world of tennis and the world of sport. He deserves it. He was a very special man.”

Here is the full video of Novak Djokovic in tears:

Pilic took a young Djokovic under his wing, and began training him in Munich when he was only 10-years-old. A former player, Pilic reached the French Open final in 1972, and also appeared in the Wimbledon doubles final in 1962. He won the US Open doubles title eight years later.