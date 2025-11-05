Search
Wed, Nov 05, 2025
Novak Djokovic slams Italian tennis chief's ATP Finals claim, Serbian ace remarks ‘I don’t know where he got…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Nov 05, 2025 11:24 am IST

Novak Djokovic hasn't yet confirmed his participation for the upcoming 2025 ATP Finals.

Novak Djokovic has been left baffled by Italian tennis chief Angelo Binaghi's recent claim that the Serbian ace will participate in the upcoming 2025 ATP Finals. Djokovic has maintained that he will make his decision after the conclusion of his campaign at the ongoing Hellenic C'ship in Athens.

Novak Djokovic spoke about his ATP Finals participation.(AP)
Novak Djokovic spoke about his ATP Finals participation.(AP)

After his straight-set win against Alejandro Tabilo in his first match in Athens, Djokovic said, "I don't know where he got that information from. Definitely not from me or my team. I will decide at the end of this tournament."

Also Read: Novak Djokovic matches Roger Federer's staggering record, to join Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in Turin

Speaking on his victory, he said, "We played two times on clay court, this year and last year and he won both of these matches. I was more under tension before the match than some other matches and I really tried to draw the energy from the crowd."

‘Why do I need to get this question all the time?’: Novak Djokovic

He was also asked about his retirement once again, and he was left fuming. He said, "Why do I need to get this question all the time?"

"I think I’ve earned the right to play for as long as I really want. Stan Wawrinka gets asked that a lot too — and I’ve heard his interviews and thought he was absolutely right when he said: ‘Hey guys, leave me alone. Let me play, let me enjoy myself,’" he said.

"Personally, I understand people’s curiosity, but right now that doesn’t exist in my head. Of course it’s crossed my mind a few times, but at the end of the day I’ve decided to simply play on my own terms — to play where I want to play, not where others think I should," he added.

Follow Us On