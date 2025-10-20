Novak Djokovic matches Roger Federer's staggering record, to join Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in Turin

Novak Djokovic will be joining Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in the Nitto ATP Finals, and has also tied the record for most qualifications, joining Roger Federer with 18. The Serbian ace has been in good form, and also bagged his 100th tour-level title this year in Geneva. He became the third man in the Open Era to reach the milestone alongside Jimmy Connors (109) and Federer (103). Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) embraces Switzerland's Roger Federer (R).

This is also Djokovic's eighth consecutive qualification for the Nitto ATP Finals. He made his debut in the season finale in 2007 as a 20-year-old. He has only failed to qualify for one edition of the tourament since then, in 2017 when he was injured.

Speaking in Riyadh recently, Djokovic opened up on his future plans. He said, "Longevity is one of my biggest motivations. I really want to see how far I can go. If you see across all the global sports, LeBron James, he is still going strong. He is 40. Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Brady played until he was 40-something years old. It is unbelievable."

"They are inspiring me as well, so I want to keep going, that is one of the motivations I have."

"I want to also live to see - live meaning keep on playing professionally - what is coming for our sport, and I am super excited about it. These are things I can't be opening speaking about at the moment, but in the next couple of years, I feel tennis is a sport that can be greatly transformed and I want to be part of that change," he said.

Djokovic also finished fourth at the Six Kings Slam, retiring from his match vs Taylor Fritz. He faced physical issues after losing the first set, and then decided to retire.