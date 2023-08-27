Watch: Novak Djokovic's mindblowing impressions of tennis superstars is treat to all US Open fans

Gearing up for the upcoming Grand Slam event in New York, former World No.1 Novak Djokovic imitated a host of tennis superstars to entertain the crowd at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 23-time Grand Slam winner has made a spectacular return to the US Open for the first time in two years. One of the most decorated players in the history of men's tennis, Djokovic was not allowed to play at the US Open over his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Djokovic is all set to make his much-awaited return to the US Open(AFP-US Open YouTube)

In the absence of Djokovic, Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz announced his arrival in Grand Slam tennis by lifting the men's singles title at the Arthur Ashe. Alcaraz was upstaged by Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals this year. However, the youngster avenged his Roland Garros defeat by outclassing Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 final to seal his second Grand Slam crown.

Arriving in New York with a score to settle, Djokovic is all set to make his much-awaited return to the US Open. Djokovic is scheduled to kickstart his US Open campaign on the Arthur Ashe main arena against France's Alexandre Muller on Monday. Days before his first US Open match in two years, Djokovic set off a laugh riot by showing impressions of famous tennis players. Practising in front of a jampacked crowd at the Flushing Meadows, the 36-year-old impersonated the serves of John McEnroe.

Djokovic imitates Sharapova and Kyrgios to entertain crowd

“You cannot be serious,” Djokovic screamed as he added a special touch to his impersonation of the New Yorker. The celebrated tennis player also mimicked his Wimbledon rival Nick Kyrgios, who is out of the upcoming Grand Slam event due to an injury. Interestingly, Djokovic also produced a stunning imitation of Maria Sharapova to delight the crowd in New York.

Djokovic treating every Grand Slam as his last

The Serbian star has won a record 23 Grand Slam singles titles in his trophy-laden career. A title triumph in the US Open 2023 will put Djokovic two Grand Slam titles clear of Rafael Nadal. "I don't know how many more slams I'll have. I'll still keep going. I don't have an end in my mind at the moment. I also understand that things are different when you're 36, so I have to be more appreciative, a bit more, I guess, present, treating every Grand Slam as maybe your last one in terms of commitment and performance. I see this every Grand Slam that I play right now as really a golden opportunity to make more history," Djokovic told a press conference on Friday.

