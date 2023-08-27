Carlos Alcaraz wants to use Novak Djokovic's 'strongest' gameplan in defending US Open crown, world No. 1 ranking

Carlos Alcaraz is back at the same city where it all began. In September of 2022, the Spaniard solidified claims of the comparisons with the famed Big Three and having their champion qualities as he did not just clinch his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open, but also rose to the world No. 1 spot following a four-setter victory against Casper Ruud in the final. 12 months hence, the 20-year-old returns to the Flushing Meadows to not just defend his title and the championship points he earned, but also the ATP ranking crown amid the presence of a very dangerous Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz heads to US Open on the back of a run to the final at Cincinnati Open where he lost to Djokovic in the final following an intense clash.

Alcaraz will begin his campaign against German Dominik Koepfer (78th) in the first round. And ahead of his opener on Tuesday, the 20-year-old admitted that he does not wish to burden himself with the pressure of defending the title and the ranking and wants to take one match at a time.

"During this week I try to do the same thing I did last year: train as if I were competing. I don't focus on defending the championship, on points or whatever. I focus on showing my best level and trying to improve each time practice. We will see how the tournament develops", he said on the Media Day of the US Open.

‘Djokovic is one of the best of all time’

Alcaraz heads to US Open on the back of a run to the final at Cincinnati Open where he lost to Djokovic following an intense clash. The Serb won in three sets thereby avenging his Wimbledon loss in July and subsequently tipped the scale in favour of himself as the pair is all set to kick off their campaign in the Big Apple and is predicted to face each other in the final.

Speaking to the media, Alcaraz was all praise for the 36-year-old before he revealed Djokovic's "strongest" gameplan that he wishes to include in his act of defending the US Open title.

"Obviously he is one of the best of all time in our sport. There is no question about that. Everything he does is incredible ," he began.

"Probably his mentality is the strongest. He never gives up. In hard moments it seems that he is wrong and that he will lose, but he always gives himself the opportunity to continue playing and win. That is the most important thing he has and what I try to bring to my game. In the final that we played, exactly that happened, so I learned and I will try to bring it to my pattern of play," he added.

