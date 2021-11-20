Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Novak Djokovic says Peng Shuai situation horrifying, says tennis must unite
tennis

Novak Djokovic says Peng Shuai situation horrifying, says tennis must unite

Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since saying on Chinese social media on November 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex. 
Novak Djokovic of Serbia (USA TODAY Sports/File Photo)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Reuters |

World number one Novak Djokovic said tennis must stand together over the apparent disappearance of Chinese player Peng Shuai and described the ongoing situation as horrific.

Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since saying on Chinese social media on November 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex.

Amid growing concern about her whereabouts, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has threatened to pull tournaments out of China and the men's ATP has demanded clarity from the Chinese authorities. 

Asked for his thoughts following his victory over Cameron Norrie at the ATP Finals on Friday, Serbian Djokovic said he supported the WTA's threat "100 percent".

"I support the statement of WTA as an organization and also their president absolutely," he told reporters.

"The whole community, tennis community, needs to back her up and her family, make sure that she's safe and sound because if you would have tournaments on the Chinese soil without resolving this situation, it would be a little bit strange.

"I do understand why WTA has taken a stance like that."

RELATED STORIES

WTA chief Steve Simon said on Friday his organisation was at a "crossroads" with China and said they were continuing all efforts to reach out and hopefully speak to Peng directly.

Djokovic said the tennis authorities should unite to figure out what action to take.

"It's important because this is horrifying. I mean, a person is missing," the 34-year-old said.

"I hope that for the sake of tennis, Chinese tennis, Peng Shuai, to find her very soon. It's terrible. I mean, this could happen to anybody in any part of the world.

"We just have to unite and stand together and show that there is no ignorance to this, that it's not like it's just I guess something that concerns China.

"It concerns the tennis world because she has been an international tennis athlete for many years. She deserves at least our support in this whole case."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
novak djokovic
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP