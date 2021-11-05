Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Novak Djokovic sets up Paris Masters semi-final against Hubert Hurkacz
tennis

Novak Djokovic sets up Paris Masters semi-final against Hubert Hurkacz

Djokovic is vying for a record 37th Masters title. He is tied on 36 with fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to U.S. Taylor Fritz during their quarterfinal match at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris, France, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.(AP)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 11:34 PM IST
AP |

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat unseeded American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 on Friday to reach the Paris Masters semifinals and remain on course for a record-extending sixth title at the tournament.

Djokovic is also vying for a record 37th Masters title. He is tied on 36 with fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic next faces seventh-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Hurkacz beat Australian James Duckworth 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-5 to secure the last spot for the season-ending ATP Finals.

Djokovic has won all five of his matches against Fritz, including three this year. He secured an early break for 2-0 but Fritz broke the Serb at love in the next game.

Djokovic had a love break of his own in the eighth game but slipped to 0-40 when serving for the first set after Fritz won a 26-shot rally, and then won the next point to pull back to 5-4.

RELATED STORIES

But a rushed backhand into the net gave Djokovic a set point in the next game. Fritz saved it when Djokovic sent a forehand long, but Djokovic took his next chance when the 26th-ranked Fritz's shot landed out.

After they traded breaks at the start of the second set, Djokovic needed to save two break points in the third game before a much-needed ace on the way to a hold for 2-1.

Djokovic took control with a forehand winner to break Fritz and then held at love for 5-2.

Serving for the match, Djokovic cruised to 40-0 and sealed the victory on his first match point with a backhand volley at full stretch that just dropped over the net.

He is 2-0 against Hurkacz, who was thrilled at making the ATP Finals, which start in the Italian city of Turin on Nov. 14.

“It feels incredible. Growing up as a kid, seeing all those top guys playing in the Finals, it’s inspiring,” the 24-year-old said. “Now being among them, it’s very special because it’s just eight spots there.”

Hurkacz reached the Wimbledon semifinals this year, beating 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the quarters. He then broke into the Top 10 for the first time last month.

The 29-year-old Duckworth, ranked 55th, was in his first quarterfinal at Masters level.

Later Friday, defending champion and No.2 seed Daniil Medvedev was taking on French qualifier Hugo Gaston and fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev was to face No. 6 Casper Ruud of Norway.

