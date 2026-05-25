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Novak Djokovic shares massive fitness update as quest for record-breaking 25th Grand Slam gathers pace

Novak Djokovic has reached at least the French Open quarterfinals in 19 of the last 20 editions. He clinched the title in 2016, 2021 and 2023.

Published on: May 25, 2026 10:45 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic dropped a huge fitness update. Djokovic began his French Open campaign with a victory on Sunday. Facing Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Djokovic lost the first set, but managed to stage a fightback as he sealed a 5-7 7-5 6-1 6-4 victory. The Serbian is making his fourth tour-level appearance this season.

Novak Djokovic also tied French players Richard Gasquet and Antoine Gentian with a men's record 22nd Roland Garros appearance.(AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)

"The body is feeling all right for now," he said, while speaking in the post-match press conference.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev off to winning starts at French Open but Taylor Fritz out

"Of course I have to get the game together, and hopefully that will happen as I progress."

It was also a long match as Djokovic lost the first set. "It was a good match to be part of, three hours, just what the doctor ordered, at age 39. Here we go," he said.

Djokovic also tied French players Richard Gasquet and Antoine Gentian with a men's record 22nd Roland Garros appearance. He has reached at least the quarterfinals in 19 of the last 20 editions. He clinched the title in 2016, 2021 and 2023.

Late in the fourth set after he pulled off a delicate half-volley winner, Djokovic skipped back to the baseline in apparent glee. And when it was over, Djokovic performed a celebratory wiggle on the baseline.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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