Chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic dropped a huge fitness update. Djokovic began his French Open campaign with a victory on Sunday. Facing Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Djokovic lost the first set, but managed to stage a fightback as he sealed a 5-7 7-5 6-1 6-4 victory. The Serbian is making his fourth tour-level appearance this season.

Novak Djokovic also tied French players Richard Gasquet and Antoine Gentian with a men's record 22nd Roland Garros appearance.(AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)

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"The body is feeling all right for now," he said, while speaking in the post-match press conference.

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"Of course I have to get the game together, and hopefully that will happen as I progress."

It was also a long match as Djokovic lost the first set. "It was a good match to be part of, three hours, just what the doctor ordered, at age 39. Here we go," he said.

Djokovic also tied French players Richard Gasquet and Antoine Gentian with a men's record 22nd Roland Garros appearance. He has reached at least the quarterfinals in 19 of the last 20 editions. He clinched the title in 2016, 2021 and 2023.

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{{^usCountry}} The 80th-ranked Mpetshi Perricard had plenty of crowd support, and the fans erupted into chants of "Gio-vanni, Gio-vanni, Gio-vanni" when he ripped a forehand winner on his fourth break point to conclude a long rally during a tense game at 5-5 in the first set. Mpetshi Perricard then finished the set off with consecutive aces - the first of which clocked in at 223 kph (139 mph). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 80th-ranked Mpetshi Perricard had plenty of crowd support, and the fans erupted into chants of "Gio-vanni, Gio-vanni, Gio-vanni" when he ripped a forehand winner on his fourth break point to conclude a long rally during a tense game at 5-5 in the first set. Mpetshi Perricard then finished the set off with consecutive aces - the first of which clocked in at 223 kph (139 mph). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Djokovic said afterwards that Mpetshi Perricard, whom he played for the first time, has "one of the most tremendous serves in terms of precision and speed that I have ever faced in my career." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Djokovic said afterwards that Mpetshi Perricard, whom he played for the first time, has "one of the most tremendous serves in terms of precision and speed that I have ever faced in my career." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Djokovic couldn't convert a break point until his 10th try when he concluded the second set with a drop shot that Mpetshi Perricard couldn't get back. Then, Djokovic held his hand to his ear to taunt the pro-French crowd. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Djokovic couldn't convert a break point until his 10th try when he concluded the second set with a drop shot that Mpetshi Perricard couldn't get back. Then, Djokovic held his hand to his ear to taunt the pro-French crowd. {{/usCountry}}

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Late in the fourth set after he pulled off a delicate half-volley winner, Djokovic skipped back to the baseline in apparent glee. And when it was over, Djokovic performed a celebratory wiggle on the baseline.

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