Novak Djokovic's summer schedule revealed with world No. 1 title at stake: When and where is Serb playing?

Novak Djokovic has returned to US soil for the first time in two years as he gears up for his campaign in the Cincinnati Masters staring Wednesday. Djokovic was not part of any of the North American hard court events in 2022 since going down to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final owing to his stance on Covid vaccination which denied his entry into the USA based on the government's rule. But with the restrictions being eased from May onwards, Djokovic was able to return.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is yet to confirm his participation in Laver Cup this year for Team Europe(AFP)

While Djokovic had his plans set for the summer which he revealed post his heartbreaking loss in Wimbledon, the Serb made a fresh addition to the schedule. And as he begins his summer campaign, we take a look at all the events Djokovic is scheduled to play over the next two months...

What is Djokovic's summer schedule?

For the first time since his title-winning run in 2019, Djokovic is all set to make an play in Ohio for his 15th Cincinnati Masters appearance. It will also mark his return to ATP tour since going down in a five-set thriller against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final last month.

While Djokovic's singles campaign in the ATP 1000 event begins from Wednesday onwards, where he faces the winner of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the 36-year-old will have his doubles campaign starting from Tuesday onwards. He will be playing alongside compatriot Nikola Cacic and will be up against the pair of Jamie Murray and Michael Venus.

After Cincinnati Masters, Djokovic will head to US Open which begins from August 28 onwards. And that will be followed by his appearance in Davis Cup with Serbia having announced the team on Monday. The team will be playing their first group match in Valencia on September 12, just two days after the completion of the US Open tournament. Serbia have been drawn alongside South Korea, Spain and Czech Republic in Group C, with top two sides advancing to the finals in November.

Djokovic is however yet to confirm his participation in Laver Cup this year for Team Europe with the event slated to be played between September 22 and 24 in Vancouver.

How can Djokovic reclaim world No.1 title this summer?

Djokovic stands only 600 points behind Alcaraz (8,795 against 9,395) as the two begin their Cincinnati Masters campaign. The only way Alcaraz can deny Djokovic from reclaiming the ranking crown at the end of this week will be by reaching the final. But even if accomplishes it in Ohio, Alcaraz will have the pressure on when he heads towards US Open where he will be defending 2000 points having won the title last year as against the Serb who will have a maximum of 2000 points to gain.

