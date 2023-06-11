Djokovic vs Ruud, French Open 2023 final Live Streaming: When and where to watch live tennis match on TV, online

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Rudd, French Open 2023 final Live Streaming: The French Open will come to an end with the men’s singles final, contested between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Norway’s Casper Ruud. Both players enter the final on the iconic Court Philippe Chatrier on good form, having brushed past their semifinal opponents with great quality and confidence. Djokovic beat young Spaniard and world number one Carlos Alcaraz in four sets, dropping only one of the last 11 games they played due to the 20-year-old’s issues with cramps. Meanwhile, Ruud beat Alexander Zverev in straight sets, including a 6-0 victory to clinch a spot in the final.

This is Ruud’s third grand slam final in five tournaments, having also reached the final of this tournament in 2022. He lost that contest to the ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal, and comes up against another of men’s tennis legends in Djokovic.

Djokovic is seeking his second slam victory of the year, to take his total to a record 23 for men’s tennis. It is a contest between world number 3 and 4, with a large haul of ranking points on the line, as well as the potential for a calendar grand slam for Djokovic, and a debut slam victory for the rising Norwegian.

Ruud will look to use his tools — a big forehand and bruising groundstrokes from deep — to wear down Djokovic’s world class defence. Even at 36, the Serb has shown great fitness, and will enter the final as the favourite to win the tournament. He has won 4 out of 4 matches against Ruud, never having dropped a set, including the finals of the World Tour Finals in Turin in 2022. Ruud, however, will be better for the experience he has gained through having played in two slam finals, and will be playing on his favourite surface, and hence confident of his chances to push Djokovic into uncomfortable positions.

When will the Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match take place?

The Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match will take place at 6:30 PM IST, June 11, Sunday.

Where will the Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match take place?

The Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match will be taking place on Court Philippe Chatrier at Stade Roland Garros.

Where will the Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match be broadcasted live on television in India?

The Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match will be broadcasted live on television in India via Sony Ten Network.

Where will the Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match be live streamed in India?

The Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match will be live streamed in India via Sony LIV.

