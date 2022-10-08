Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, Astana Open Live Streaming: When and where to watch live tennis match on TV, online

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are set to face each other in the Astana Open semi-final, on Saturday. Medvedev had to defeat Spain's Roberto Bautista 6-1, 6-1 to book a place in the semi-final. Meanwhile, Djokovic cruised past Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3 to set up a clash against Medvedev. In terms of head-to-head, Djokovic leads the Russian star with a 6-4 record. They haven't met since the Paris final last November, when Djokovic won in three sets. “I thought about it before the (quarterfinal) and we have only played one tournament together this year, which was Roland Garros,” Medvedev said. “This is the second one and we meet again and I am really happy."

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Astana Open semi-final match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Astana Open semi-final match will take place at 5:30 PM IST, October 8, Monday.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Astana Open semi-final match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Astana Open semi-final match will be taking place in Astana's National Tennis Center.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Astana Open semi-final match be broadcasted live on television in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Astana Open semi-final match will be broadcasted live on television in India via Discovery.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Astana Open semi-final match be live streamed in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Astana Open semi-final match will be live streamed in India via Tennis TV.

