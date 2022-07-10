Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Final Live Score: Kyrgios aim to halt Djokovic streak in blockbuster clash
Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Score: We have a blockbuster finale on the cards. Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will be aiming to claim a historic fourth title at the All England club when he takes on world no.40 Nick Kyrgios, who only reached his maiden Grand Slam final. Djokovic has remained unbeaten at Centre Court since he retired during during his quarter-final match against Tomas Berdych in 2017 and is on a 27-match winning streak. The 20-time Slam winner will be playing his eighth Wimbledon final and 32nd in a major today. Kyrgios, on the other hand, has scripted his best ever run in a major, his previous best being a quarterfinal appearance in Wimbledon 2014 and Australian Open 2015. Can the Aussie script a huge upset on Centre Court to claim his first slam or will Djokovic continue is winning streak to write history?
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 05:52 PM
Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Final Live Score: Djokovic on his H2H record against Kyrgios
"I've never won a set off him. Hopefully it can be different this time. It's another final for me at Wimbledon so hopefully the experience can work in my favour."
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 05:49 PM
Wimbledon 2022 Final Live Score: What does H2H tie say?
Djokovic lost both their ATP meetings. Kyrgios beat the Serb 7–6(11–9), 7–5 in Acapulco quarterfinals and a fortnight later emulated the same with 6–4, 7–6(7–3) win in Indian Wells Round of 16 tie
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 05:46 PM
Wimbledon 2022 Final Live Score: Kyrgios at Wimbledon
He has a 21-7 record in Wimbledon where he made his debut in 2014. His win-loss record in Wimbledon is his best at any Grand Slam event.
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 05:43 PM
Wimbledon 2022 Final Live Score: Kyrgios in ATP career finals
He has reached nine other ATP finals in his career and won six titles. His last win came against Daniil Medvedev in Washington Open in 2019. His only other significant appearance in an ATP final was in Cincinnati Masters in 2017 where he had lost to Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 05:38 PM
Wimbledon 2022 Final Live Score: Kyrgios' best Slam show
His previous best appearance in a major was in 2014 Wimbledon and 2-15 Australian Open, both where he reached the quarterfinals.
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 05:37 PM
Wimbledon 2022 Final Live Score: Nick Kyrgios' road to Final
b Paul Jubb 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7, 7-5
b F Krajinovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-1
b Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6
b Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2
b Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6
walkover in SF
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 05:33 PM
Wimbledon 2022 Final Live Score: Djokovic's record in Wimbledon final
He has a 6-1 win-loss record in finals at the All England Club. His only defeat came in 2014, against Andy Murray, in straight sets. Only once in his seven previous finals did he face a player who was making his maiden appearance in a major final - against Matteo Berrettini last year. Djokovic had recovered from a set down to beat the Italian.
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 05:29 PM
Wimbledon 2022 Final Live Score: What is Djokovic's record in Slam finals?
Both Djokovic and Federer have a 20-11 record in major finals and the two stand behind Nadal's win-loss record of 22-8.
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 05:24 PM
Wimbledon 2022 Final Live Score: A record Slam final for Djokovic
After beating ninth seeded Cameron Norrie in the semi-final, Djokovic reached his eighth Wimbledon final and 32nd in his Grand Slam. He surpassed Roger Federer to script an Open Era record for most appearances in a major final. Rafael Nadal stands third with 30 such appearances.
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 05:21 PM
Wimbledon 2022 Final Live Score: Novak Djokovic's road to Final
b S Kwon: 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
b T Kokkinakis: 6-1, 6-4, 6-2
b M Kecmanovic: 6-0, 6-3, 6-4
b Tim van Rijthoven: 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
b Jannik Sinner: 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
b Cameron Norrie 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 05:09 PM
