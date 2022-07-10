Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Final Live Score: Kyrgios aim to halt Djokovic streak in blockbuster clash

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Score: We have a blockbuster finale on the cards. Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will be aiming to claim a historic fourth title at the All England club when he takes on world no.40 Nick Kyrgios, who only reached his maiden Grand Slam final. Djokovic has remained unbeaten at Centre Court since he retired during during his quarter-final match against Tomas Berdych in 2017 and is on a 27-match winning streak. The 20-time Slam winner will be playing his eighth Wimbledon final and 32nd in a major today. Kyrgios, on the other hand, has scripted his best ever run in a major, his previous best being a quarterfinal appearance in Wimbledon 2014 and Australian Open 2015. Can the Aussie script a huge upset on Centre Court to claim his first slam or will Djokovic continue is winning streak to write history?