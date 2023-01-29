Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open 2023 Final Live Score: Novak Djokovic wins opening set 6-3

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open 2023 Final Live: Novak Djokovic will be vying for his 22nd Grand Slam title, when he steps in the court against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open 2023 final on Sunday. Djokovic has won all the finals he's played in Melbourne and if the history repeats, this will be his tenth Australian Grand Slam title. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, will hope to secure his first Grand Slam title. The two tennis stars had earlier met The two had met each other in the summit clash at French Open 2021. The Serb had then secured a 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win against Tsitsipas. Catch the LIVE updates of Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas:

