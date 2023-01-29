Home / Sports / Tennis / Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open 2023 Final Live Score: Novak Djokovic wins opening set 6-3
tennis
Updated on Jan 29, 2023 03:52 PM IST

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open 2023 Final Live: Djokovic has won all the finals he's played in Melbourne and if the history repeats, this will be his tenth Australian Grand Slam title. Catch the LIVE updates of Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: 

ByHT Sports Desk
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open 2023 Final Live: Novak Djokovic will be vying for his 22nd Grand Slam title, when he steps in the court against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open 2023 final on Sunday. Djokovic has won all the finals he's played in Melbourne and if the history repeats, this will be his tenth Australian Grand Slam title. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, will hope to secure his first Grand Slam title. The two tennis stars had earlier met The two had met each other in the summit clash at French Open 2021. The Serb had then secured a 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win against Tsitsipas. Catch the LIVE updates of Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 29, 2023 03:52 PM IST

    Australian Open Final Live Score: On to the tie-breaker

    Djokovic has calmed himself down and happened all during that changeover with the towel around his neck, He was covering his ears as well. Races to 40-0 lead. Another stinging forehand from Tsitsipas! Changed the pace and Djokovic failed to return. 40-30 for the Serb now. Eventually holds. On to the tie-breaker.

    Djokovic* 6-3, 6-6 Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 03:48 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Final Live Score: Tsitsipas puts pressure back on Djokovic

    Tsitsipas puts pressure back on Djokovic. Holds to love

    Djokovic 6-3, 5-6 *Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 03:45 PM IST

    Australian Open Final Live Score: The second set continues

    Tsitsipas wanted to be aggressive with his forehand, but he was just too far behind to push that crosscourt return. 30-all. Wait! Djokovic misses the backhand down the line return. Break point for Tsitsipas. Crowd unsettles Djokovic right before his serve. Djokovic saves with a forehand down the line at the end of a long rally. Deuce. Djokovic then gets to advantage on a backhand error from Tsitsipas. Another missed opportunity for the Greek. Wanted to push Djokovic to backhand side to open the court, but the return goes over the line.

    Djokovic* 6-3, 5-5 Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 03:35 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Final Live Score: Tsitsipas remains in the conversation

    Djokovic turns defense to offence in a blink of an eye with his forehand crosscourt return. Pushes for the break point, but errs on the next. Tsitsipas remains in the conversation. 

    Djokovic 6-3, 4-5 *Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 03:33 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Final Live Score: Djokovic holds

    Bit of fortune for Djokovic. The return hits the net, goes over. Tsitsipas hurriedly runs front to slice it over, but it goes over the line. The Greek then sets him up with a stunning backhand return, but the incredible defense from Djokovic denied Tsitsipas the point as he erred at the net. 

    Djokovic* 6-3, 4-4 Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 03:28 PM IST

    Australian Open Final Live Score: Djokovic is frustrated!

    Djokovic is frustrated. Since that fall, he has been hurling a few words at his box. His coach Goran Ivanišević has been trying to calm him down. Tsitsipas is surely in his head now. 

  • Jan 29, 2023 03:25 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Final Live Score: That is a big hold!

    Djokovic has a tumble! Tsitsipas made a good work out there with the long baseline rally and Djokovic went down during the backhand return. And that is a big hold. That backhand from Tsitsipas was a dipping shot. Djokovic looked for the drop shot, but it went over the line. 

    Djokovic 6-3, 3-4 *Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 03:14 PM IST

    Australian Open Final Live Score: Another huge hold from Tsitsipas

    Another huge hold from Tsitsipas. Had to level the score to deuce before taking the game with an ace.  

    Djokovic 6-3, 2-3 *Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 03:09 PM IST

     Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Final Live Score: Missed opportunity for Tsitsipas

    That was a clear chance for a forehand down the line and get the break point. Had put Djokovic to play the uncomfortable overhead hit. But the forehand went well over the baseline. Djokovic wrapped up the game with an ace. 

    Djokovic* 6-3, 2-2 Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 03:03 PM IST

    Australian Open Final Live Updates: That is that Tsitsipas that was missing so far!

    The forehand is coming through finally in this set. The crowd has got behind Tsitsipas. He should capitalise on this energy. Wonderful hold with that drop shot. 

    Djokovic 6-3, 1-2 *Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 03:01 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Final Live Score: Good response from Tsitsipas

    Good response from Tsitsipas after that opening set. Holds to 15. Djokovic then does what he has been doing, holds to love. 

    Djokovic* 6-3, 1-1 Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 02:59 PM IST

    Australian Open Final Live Score: Numbers from the opening set

    Djokovic: 94% 1st serve win, 9 winners, 7 UE, 3/3 on net points

    Tsitsipas: 73% 1st serve win, 9 winners, 11 UE, no break points created

  • Jan 29, 2023 02:53 PM IST

    Australian Open Final Live Score: First set goes to Djokovic

    These small glimmers of hope that Tsitsipas shows…yet he is so far away from the target. 40-15 up goes Djokovic. Holds. First set goes to Djokovic. 

    Djokovic* 6-3 Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 02:50 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Final Live Score: Tsitsipas holds

    Two very good serves, wide out, and Tsitsipas makes it 40-15. Ace to hold. But it is now time to turn the pressure on the Serb

    Djokovic 5-3 *Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 02:46 PM IST

    Australian Open Final Live Updates: Djokovic now is a game away from taking the opening set

    Commentator just mentions that every time Djokovic hits two backhands in a rally, he wins on the third. Ace to hold to 15. It has been a flawless start form Djokovic. He now is a game away from taking the opening set.

    Djokovic* 5-2 Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 02:42 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open Final Live Score: Tsitsipas stays alive

    Ace to get out of the jail. Tsitsipas survives again with his biggest weapon. He still stays alive in the opening set. But he needs to get more forehands. 

    Djokovic 4-2 *Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 02:38 PM IST

    Australian Open Final Live Score: Djokovic consolidates his lead

    Djokovic races away to a 40-0 lead on serve. Tsitsipas then draws a second forehand error from Djokovic. 40-30. Tsitsipas goes for the drop shot, doesn't work as Djokovic puts it away comfortably. Holds.

    Djokovic* 4-1 Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 02:33 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open Final Live Score:  Djokovic breaks

    That was a long rally of heavyweight exchanges and Tsitsipas gets on top to outrun Djokovic. 15-all. The Greek once again levels it up with a perfect ace wide towards the backhand side. 30-all. Tsitsipas errs on the forehand return and Djokovic has a break point. And the Serb converts after Tsitsipas makes a double fault.

    Djokovic 3-1 *Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 02:28 PM IST

    Australian Open Final Live: Another quick service game from Djokovic

    Another quick service game from Djokovic. Holds to love. This is what he will be aiming for, to wrap up his serves quickly and keep putting pressure on Tsitsipas' serve. PAressure on the Greek now. 

    Djokovic* 2-1 Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 02:25 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Final Live Updates: Significant hold from Tsitsipas

    In last three of his four games, Djokovic had broken straight away in the opening set. He is already 30-0 up in the Greek's serve. Finally the huge roar from the crowd as Tsitsipas gets an ace. A long exchange and then Tsitsipas sends the backhand down the line over the baseline. 2 break points for Djokovic. Ace and then a forehand error from Djokovic levels it to deuce. Holds with an ace. But that was a significant hold. 

    Djokovic  1-1 *Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 02:19 PM IST

    Australian Open Final Live Score: Comfortable start from Djokovic

    A very comfortable start from the nine-time champion. Holds to 15 in the opening game. 

    Djokovic * 1-0 Tsitsipas

  • Jan 29, 2023 02:15 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Score: And so it begins!

    The blockbuster summit clash gets underway. Only one player will emerge as the champion at the end of this night. But as of now, just sit back and enjoy the ride as Djokovic and Tsitsipas kick off the battle for the crown. 

  • Jan 29, 2023 02:08 PM IST

    Australian Open Live Score: Players make their way into the Rod Laver Arena

    Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas make their way into the Rod Laver Arena. What a reception for both the players! One player, tonight, will walk out as the new champion of the Melbourne Park and become the world no.1. 

  • Jan 29, 2023 01:48 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live: What happened in the semis

    Djokovic secured straight sets win in the semifinals, defeating USA's Tommy Paul 7-5, 6-1, and 6-2. 

    Tsitsipas, on the other hand, got decent competition from Karen Khachanov in the semis, which he won 7(7)-6(2), 6-4, 6(6)-7(8), and 6-3.

  • Jan 29, 2023 01:44 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live: Recent form

    While Novak Djokovic leads the head-to-head record, the two tennis stars are unbeaten this season. So the contest is anticipated to be a cracker. 

  • Jan 29, 2023 01:30 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live: Ready to cause an upset

    "I'm playing great tennis. I'm enjoying myself. I just see no downside or negativity in what I'm trying to do out there. I genuinely believe in what I'm able to produce. That is more than enough," said Tsitsipas ahead of AUS Open final against Djokovic.

  • Jan 29, 2023 01:20 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live: What does weather predict

    The weather in Melbourne is slightly cloudy with the temperature hovering around 20-22 degrees Celsius.

  • Jan 29, 2023 01:10 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live: A look at Tsitsipas' record

    Stefanos Tsitsipas will be making his second final appearance at a Grand Slam event. He had lost the previous one against the same opponent in the 2021 French Open final.

    But the Greek will hope for a change in fortune this time around.

  • Jan 29, 2023 12:55 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live: Head-to-Head

    The two have met on 12 occasions previously with Novak Djokovic winning the contest 10 times. Tsitsipas have won the other two times. 

    Meanwhile, Djokovic will also enter the match on the back on nine consecutive victories over the Greek tennis star.

  • Jan 29, 2023 12:46 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live: The redemption

    Exactly a year ago, Novak Djokovic was not allowed to participate at the Australian Open and was deported from the country for not being vaccinates against Covid-19. A year later, he takes a 27-match Australian Open winning streak into the final. 

  • Jan 29, 2023 12:37 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live: What's at stake for Tsitsipas

    Stefanos Tsitsipas, on the other hand, is vying for his maiden Grand Slam title, which if he does will also move him to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

  • Jan 29, 2023 12:29 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live: What is Djokovic chasing

    Djokovic, who is playing his 33rd major final, is chasing a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne, which if he does will take him on level terms with GOAT Rafa Nadal, who has won a total of 22nd Grand Slams. 

  • Jan 29, 2023 12:21 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Australian Open 2023 finals between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena and will start from 2:00 pm IST. Stay tuned for all the updates related to the match! 

