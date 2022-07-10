Novak Djokovic wins fourth-straight Wimbledon title, 21st Grand Slam; beats Nick Kyrgios in four sets

The defending champion reigned supreme once again on the Centre Court of the All England Club as Novak Djokovic scripted yet another 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 come-from-behind win against Nick Kyrgios on Sunday at Wimbledon to claim his fourth straight crown on SW19 and a record-equalling seventh title in Open Era. This is Djokovic's first Grand Slam title win in 2022; Spain's Rafael Nadal had won the Australian Open and French Open titles.

With the win, he levelled the legendary Sampras for the second-most number of titles at the Wimbledon. Roger Federer still stands atop with eight such wins. He however surged ahead of the Swiss to take the second spot in the all-time Grand Slam list and stand only a title behind Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 major crowns.

“I lost words for what this trophy means. It has always been and always will be the most special tournament. Realising a childhood dream in winning this trophy. Every year it gets more meaningful, I am really blessed. The most special court in the world. I am extremely happy and grateful to be here,” he said after the win.

Playing his first major final, the 27-year-old Aussie played some scintillating tennis in the first hour as he comfortably claimed the opening set which was dominated by his power-packed serves.

But Djokovic, just like he pulled off against Matteo Berrettini in the 2021 final, raised his level to script a comeback out of nowhere early in the second set as he, for the very first time in his career, broke Kyrgios' serve to claim the second set. In his previous two ATP meetings, both in 2017, Djokovic failed to find a way to break the Aussie's serve as he lost both the matches which had left him concerned back then. But the 35-year-old emulated the same in the third set as well to claim a 2-1 lead.

Kyrgios re-focused in a fourth set in which neither player saw a break point but his hopes of becoming the first Australian Grand Slam winner in 20 years ended as he lost his nerves in the tie-breaker, allowing Djokovic to claim his 21st career Slam.

