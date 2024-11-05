Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals due to injury

Reuters |
Nov 05, 2024 05:33 PM IST

Novak Djokovic won a record seventh title at the season-ending tournament last year, beating Italian Sinner in the final.

Defending ATP Finals champion Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the season-ending event through injury, he said on Tuesday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Italy's Jannik Sinner(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Italy's Jannik Sinner(REUTERS)

The record 24-times Grand Slam champion's absence means that Norway's Casper Ruud, Australian Alex de Minaur and Russian Andrey Rublev are all guaranteed to qualify for the eight-man event regardless of their results in tournaments this week.

"I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won't be playing next week," the 37-year-old Djokovic posted on Instagram.

"Apologies to those who were planning to see me. Wishing all the players a great tournament. See you soon!"

De Minaur, who had been sweating on making the cut after losing to Holger Rune in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters last week, will be making his debut in the event.

He will join world number one Jannik Sinner, twice former winner Alexander Zverev, four-times Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz, former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and American Taylor Fritz. The ATP Finals run from Nov. 10-17.

Djokovic won a record seventh title at the season-ending tournament last year, beating Italian Sinner in the final.

He has not added to his Grand Slam collection this year and failed to win an ATP title, although he did claim his first Olympic gold medal by beating Spain's Alcaraz in Paris.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //