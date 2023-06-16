'Novak isn't the youngest anymore...': Federer's astonishing prediction for 'incredible' Djokovic after 23rd Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic has earned plaudits from all around the tennis world following his achievement of a 23rd grand slam title, pulling him clear at the top as the man with the most major titles. It has been a race which has intensified over the last two years, with Roger Federer’s long-standing reign at the top of that list coming to an end at the Australian Open in 2022 when Rafael Nadal overtook him, before Djokovic racked up quick wins to surpass first Federer and now Nadal.

Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy in front of the Eiffel Tower after winning the men's singles French Open title(REUTERS)

The Serb’s victory at Roland Garros means he now leads the ATP tour in most major counting categories. Federer retired at last year’s Laver Cup after battling a breaking-down body and having crossed his 41st birthday. The Swiss maestro was present in London this week at the re-opening of a public tennis court in Greenwich as part of his Neon Legacy initiative, which he is partaking in collaboration with Mercedes Benz. Speaking at that event, Federer was asked to comment on Djokovic breaking the record.

“I thought what Novak did is incredible,” said Federer, as quoted by I news. “Honestly, it’s great for tennis, great for sports when tennis writes its own history and keeps on adding to it like we’ve seen with Serena Williams as well, Rafa then myself and now with Novak.” Djokovic ties Williams’s record of 23 on the WTA tour with his victory at Roland Garros, and will be seeking an outright position at the top with number 24 at Wimbledon in July.

“I remember when I came on tour, and Pete Sampras reached 14 we thought ‘Okay, that one is gonna stay forever’. Then I went to 15, I eventually ended up at 17, and then we pushed each other to 20 – I don’t remember who was first – and then Rafa pushed it to 22,” continued Federer. Federer was rooted to 17 slam wins for 5 years, before a late-career resurgence saw him become the first man to reach 20 slam wins at the Australian Open in 2018.

“Then now Novak pushed it to 23 and he looks like he’s gonna keep on doing that for a long time still to come,” said Federer. The Swiss is an eight-time champion at Wimbledon, a record which seemed unsurmountable at one point in time, but Djokovic has won the last five trophies consecutively to stay right on his heels at seven entering the 2023 tournament.

“I think also the way he’s doing it still – he isn’t the youngest anymore, we forget,” continued Federer. “He looks young and he does it in a young way, but it’s not easy, and I thought it was an amazing victory. So I couldn’t have been more happy.” Djokovic outlasted younger competitors such as Carlos Alcaraz, who suffered with cramps in their semifinal matchup. The Serb’s fitness was of the highest quality throughout the French Open, and means he enters Wimbledon as the favourite.

The most iconic and well-followed tennis tournament of them all begins on July 3, where Djokovic will enter as the top seed and the favourite to extend his grand slam record. Federer, who was present at the centenary celebrations of Center Court last year, also confirmed he will be attending the Championships briefly this year.

