Paula Badosa: 5 things to know about her parents, boyfriend, height and friendship with Sabalenka

Paula Badosa is taking on Coco Gauff in the second round of the 2026 US Open on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Spanish former world No. 2 reached the round after beating Daria Kasatkina and has a 5-3 career head-to-head record against the No. 4 seed.

Spain's Paula Badosa in action during her second round match against Coco Gauff of the US. (REUTERS)

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Here are five things to know about Paula Badosa:

Parents and family

Badosa was born in Manhattan to Spanish parents Josep Badosa and Mireia Gibert, who worked in fashion and art in New York in the 1990s. Her family moved back to Spain when she was around seven.

She has a younger sister, Jana, who is about 10 years younger than her.

Height

Badosa is 5 ft 11 in (1.80 m) tall.

Relationship status

Badosa was previously in a high-profile, on-and-off relationship with Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas. The pair began dating in 2023 before their relationship ended in 2025.

Tsitsipas’ mother, Yulia Salnikova, later suggested that the intense public attention surrounding the relationship had affected her son’s tennis and emotional balance.

“They were a good couple, but it was a burden for him. He was trying too hard,” she said. “The constant photos, social media, and all the media attention gradually affected him. Although he said he liked it, internally, it was piling up.”

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{{^usCountry}} Badosa is reportedly single. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Badosa is reportedly single. {{/usCountry}}

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Career

Badosa reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 in 2022 and has won four WTA singles titles, including the 2021 Indian Wells title. She was named the WTA Comeback Player of the Year in 2024.

She reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at the 2025 Australian Open and also made the US Open quarterfinals in 2024. Injuries have affected her ranking in recent years, with Badosa currently sitting at No. 87.

Badosa's current coach is Pol Toledo, who has been part of her coaching team since around April 2023.

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Friendship with Aryna Sabalenka

Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka share one of the closest friendships on the WTA Tour, with fans affectionately dubbing them “Sabadosa.” The pair reportedly became close after an exhibition event in 2022 and have since supported each other through injuries and personal challenges.