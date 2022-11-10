Home / Sports / Tennis / Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios set for mouth-watering battle as groups for United Cup revealed

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios set for mouth-watering battle as groups for United Cup revealed

tennis
Published on Nov 10, 2022 08:32 PM IST

The groups were announced on Thursday and one of the biggest awaited clash could be one between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios in Group D.

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios(Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk

The 2023 season will begin from December 29 onwards in Australia with the inaugural United Cup, an annual mixed team event. It will be played in three cities - Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. And on Thursday, a star-studded line-up was revealed for each of the 16 teams, along with the groups for each nation. Two teams will be joining the event after Monday, November 21, based on the combined rankings. Teams have been picked based on top six WTA ranking-qualified nations, top five ATP ranking-qualified nations and top five combined entry countries.

Each tie between two nations will comprise two men's singles matches, two women's singles matches and one mixed doubles match. The winner of each group will head to the United Cup Final Four in Sydney.

The groups were announced on Thursday and one of the biggest awaited clash could be one between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios in Group D. They were expected to face each other at the Wimbledon semi-final earlier in summer before the Spaniard had opted out with an abdominal injury.

ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal avoid Novak Djokovic collision in ATP Finals group; full line-up revealed

Group A - Perth

Greece: Maria Sakkari, Despina Papamichali, Valentini Grammatikopoulou, Sapfo Sakellaridi; ATP: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Michail Pervolarakis, Stefanos Sakellaridis, Petros Tsitsipas

Belgium: Elise Mertens, Alison Van Uytvanck, Magali Kempen, Kirsten Flipkens; ATP: David Goffin, Zizou Bergs, Kimmer Coppejans, Michael Geerts

** Qualifier: ATP 6

Group B - Brisbane

Poland: Iga Swiatek, Magda Linette, Weronika Falkowska, Alicja Rosolska; ATP: Hubert Hurkacz, Kamil Majchrzak, Daniel Michalski, Lukasz Kubot

Switzerland: Belinda Bencic, Jil Teichmann, Ylena In-Albon, Joanne Zuger; ATP: Stan Wawrinka, Mar-Andrea Kuesler, Dominic Stricker, Alexander Ritschard

**Qualifier: Combined 6

Group C - Sydney

United States: Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Alycia Parks, Desirae Krawczyk; ATP: Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Denis Kudla, Hunter Reese

Germany: Laura Siegemund, Jule Niemeier, Anna-Lena Friedsam, Julia Lohoff; ATP: Alexander Zverev, Oscar Otte, Daniel Altmaier, Fabian Fallert

Czech Republic: Petra Kvitova, Marie Bouzkova, Jesika Maleckova; ATP: Jiri Lehecka, Tomas Machac, Lukas Rosol, Dalibor Svrcina

Group D - Sydney

Spain: Paula Badosa, Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Jessica Bouzas Maniero; ATP: Rafael Nadal, Pablo Carreno Busta, Albert Ramos Vinolas, David Vega Hernandez

Australia: Ajla Tomljanovic, Zoe Hives, Maddison Inglis, Samantha Stosur; ATP: Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur, Jason Kubler, John Peers

Great Britain: Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Anna Brogan, Ella McDonald; ATP: Cameron Norrie, Daniel Evans, Jan Choinski, Jonny O'Mara

Group E - Brisbane

Italy: Martina Trevisan, Lucia Bronzetti, Camila Rosatello, Nuria Brancaccio; ATP: Matteo Berretini, Lorenzo Musetti, Andrea Vavassori, Marco Bortolotti

Brazil: Beatriz Haddad Maia, Laura Pigossi, Carolina Alves, Luisa Stefani; ATP: Thiago Monteiro, Felipe Meligeni Alves, Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida, Rafael Matos

Norway: Ulrikke Eikeri, Malene Helgo, Lilly Haseth; ATP: Casper Ruud, Viktor Durasovic, Andreja Petrovic

Group F Perth

France: Caroline Garcia, Alizé Cornet, Leolia Jeanjean, Jessika Ponchet; ATP Arthur Rinderknech, Adrian Mannarino, Manuel Guinard, Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Croatia: Petra Martic, Donna Vekic, Tara Wurth, Petra Marcinko; ATP: Borna Coric, Borna Gojo, Matija Pecotic

Argentina: Nadia Podoroska, Maria Carle Paula Ormaechea; Diego Schwartzman, Francisco Cerundulo, Federico Coria, Andres Molteni

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
rafael nadal nick kyrgios
rafael nadal nick kyrgios

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out