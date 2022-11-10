Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios set for mouth-watering battle as groups for United Cup revealed

The 2023 season will begin from December 29 onwards in Australia with the inaugural United Cup, an annual mixed team event. It will be played in three cities - Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. And on Thursday, a star-studded line-up was revealed for each of the 16 teams, along with the groups for each nation. Two teams will be joining the event after Monday, November 21, based on the combined rankings. Teams have been picked based on top six WTA ranking-qualified nations, top five ATP ranking-qualified nations and top five combined entry countries.

Each tie between two nations will comprise two men's singles matches, two women's singles matches and one mixed doubles match. The winner of each group will head to the United Cup Final Four in Sydney.

The groups were announced on Thursday and one of the biggest awaited clash could be one between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios in Group D. They were expected to face each other at the Wimbledon semi-final earlier in summer before the Spaniard had opted out with an abdominal injury.

Group A - Perth

Greece: Maria Sakkari, Despina Papamichali, Valentini Grammatikopoulou, Sapfo Sakellaridi; ATP: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Michail Pervolarakis, Stefanos Sakellaridis, Petros Tsitsipas

Belgium: Elise Mertens, Alison Van Uytvanck, Magali Kempen, Kirsten Flipkens; ATP: David Goffin, Zizou Bergs, Kimmer Coppejans, Michael Geerts

** Qualifier: ATP 6

Group B - Brisbane

Poland: Iga Swiatek, Magda Linette, Weronika Falkowska, Alicja Rosolska; ATP: Hubert Hurkacz, Kamil Majchrzak, Daniel Michalski, Lukasz Kubot

Switzerland: Belinda Bencic, Jil Teichmann, Ylena In-Albon, Joanne Zuger; ATP: Stan Wawrinka, Mar-Andrea Kuesler, Dominic Stricker, Alexander Ritschard

**Qualifier: Combined 6

Group C - Sydney

United States: Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Alycia Parks, Desirae Krawczyk; ATP: Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Denis Kudla, Hunter Reese

Germany: Laura Siegemund, Jule Niemeier, Anna-Lena Friedsam, Julia Lohoff; ATP: Alexander Zverev, Oscar Otte, Daniel Altmaier, Fabian Fallert

Czech Republic: Petra Kvitova, Marie Bouzkova, Jesika Maleckova; ATP: Jiri Lehecka, Tomas Machac, Lukas Rosol, Dalibor Svrcina

Group D - Sydney

Spain: Paula Badosa, Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Jessica Bouzas Maniero; ATP: Rafael Nadal, Pablo Carreno Busta, Albert Ramos Vinolas, David Vega Hernandez

Australia: Ajla Tomljanovic, Zoe Hives, Maddison Inglis, Samantha Stosur; ATP: Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur, Jason Kubler, John Peers

Great Britain: Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Anna Brogan, Ella McDonald; ATP: Cameron Norrie, Daniel Evans, Jan Choinski, Jonny O'Mara

Group E - Brisbane

Italy: Martina Trevisan, Lucia Bronzetti, Camila Rosatello, Nuria Brancaccio; ATP: Matteo Berretini, Lorenzo Musetti, Andrea Vavassori, Marco Bortolotti

Brazil: Beatriz Haddad Maia, Laura Pigossi, Carolina Alves, Luisa Stefani; ATP: Thiago Monteiro, Felipe Meligeni Alves, Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida, Rafael Matos

Norway: Ulrikke Eikeri, Malene Helgo, Lilly Haseth; ATP: Casper Ruud, Viktor Durasovic, Andreja Petrovic

Group F Perth

France: Caroline Garcia, Alizé Cornet, Leolia Jeanjean, Jessika Ponchet; ATP Arthur Rinderknech, Adrian Mannarino, Manuel Guinard, Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Croatia: Petra Martic, Donna Vekic, Tara Wurth, Petra Marcinko; ATP: Borna Coric, Borna Gojo, Matija Pecotic

Argentina: Nadia Podoroska, Maria Carle Paula Ormaechea; Diego Schwartzman, Francisco Cerundulo, Federico Coria, Andres Molteni

