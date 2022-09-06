Rafael Nadal knocked out of US Open 2022, loses to Frances Tiafoe in round of 16

Rafael Nadal's magnificent unbeaten run in Grand Slam in 2022 has come to an end as America's Frances Tiafoe knocked the Spaniard out of US Open 2022 in a four-set thriller in their round-of-16-clash on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday. Nadal was 22-0 in Slams in the calendar year, winning the Australian Open and French Open title. Tiafoe hence became the first man to beat Nadal in a major since Novak Djokovic in Roland Garros 2021, hence ending his bid for an unprecedented 23rd Grand Slam and record-equalling fifth title at the Flushing Meadows.

With the 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win, the biggest victory in his career so far, Tiafoe became the third American to beat Nadal at a Grand Slam after Andy Roddick in 2004 and James Blake in 2005. He also became the youngest from his country to enter the quarterfinals at the US Open since Roddick 18 years back.

"I'm beyond happy, almost in tears, I can't believe it," Tiafoe said in his on-court interview. "I played unbelievable tennis today. I really don't know what happened."

Heading into the match, Tiafoe had never beaten Nadal in their previous two meetings, both in 2019, nor did ne manage to win a set. However, the youngster struck 49 winners and 18 aces to turn the tables and avenge his twin defeats.

With the loss, Nadal's hopes of claiming the world no.1 ranking, for the first time since February 2020, has taken a major hit. Despite still standing in pole position, Nadal has the chance to lose the opportunity if either or both between Carlos Alcaraz and Norway’s Casper Ruud reach the final.

Tiafoe will next face ninth seed Andrey Rublev who downed Briton Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Louis Armstrong Stadium earlier in the day.

