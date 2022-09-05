Nadal's coach makes major revelation on GOAT race discussion in Rafa's camp after Djokovic's Wimbledon win

There neither is nor will be an end to the debate on who is the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) in men's tennis, at least not until either one between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic retires from the sport. Roger Federer was part of the discussion as well until 2021 Wimbledon, after which he went on a prolonged injury break. Nadal then nudged ahead of the Swiss in Australia earlier this year and doubled the lead in Paris. But Djokovic breathed life back into the race with yet another successful Wimbledon campaign. With Nadal eyeing yet another Grand Slam trophy in New York in US Open 2022, his coach, Carlos Moya made a major revelation on the discussion on GOAT race in Rafa's camp post Djokovic's Wimbledon triumph.

Wins in Melbourne and Roland Garros took Nadal's tally to an unprecedented 22 in the men's singles Grand Slam tally. Djokovic reduced the gap down to one again when he lifted his Wimbledon trophy for the third straight time.

Veterans and experts of the game have long given their views on the unending GOAT debate. While some have switched sides with changing scenarios, others have hailed the Big Three for their sheer dominance in the sport in the last two decades. But little do fans get an insight on how each camp takes a look at this race.

Speaking to ATP ahead of Nadal's last 16 tie at the US Open 2022, Moya, when asked about the GOAT debate after Djokovic win at SW19, revealed that such discussions are generally avoided in the camo with the Spaniard already under pressure with maintaining his fitness.

"The team doesn’t speak about that. He wants to be well, competitive. Obviously, there are comments, but no importance is placed on it. There is enough pressure every day," he said.

Nadal will be gunning for his 23rd major in New York and fifth US Open title this year as the Spaniard remains unbeaten in Slams.

"Basically, to play with calm and peace of mind, more than looking for any specific tactic. The tennis is there, but during these moments of difficulty, the court looks very small. Your arm tenses up and you make mistakes. You have to be calm. Different things are required depending on the situation. Right now, it’s easy; be calm, forget about what has happened... and play," Moya said on what he expects from Nadal at this point in the tournament.

